Q. What did Don Grady, who played Rob on "My Three Sons," do after the show?
A. Grady had a musical career after the show, often composing for TV and film scores. He was married twice and had two children. He died in 2012 of cancer.
Q. Is a rowan tree part of the ash tree family? Do emerald ash borers attack rowan trees?
A. According to Black Hawk County Extension, "The American mountain ash tree, also known as rowan tree or roundwood in the genus Sorbus, appears similar to the ash trees in the genus Fraxinus that are attacked by the emerald ash borer. However, mountain ash trees are not bothered by the emerald ash borer."
Q. Who is the Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs officer at this time?
A. Yolando Loveless is the executive director of the office.
Q. How many ash trees are going to removed from Lincoln Park?
A. There are no ash trees in Lincoln Park.
Q. Are there any Tesla dealers in Iowa?
A. No, according to the company website. They have lots of locations in California, Florida and Texas, though.
Q. Does everyone who gets bit by an EEE (eastern equine encephalitis) mosquito get sick?
A. No. According to the Centers for Disease Control, about 2 percent to 6 percent of people who are bitten by mosquitoes carrying the virus go on to develop EEE. But in those who do, the illness is terrible.
Q. Is there a charge to run a community brief?
A. No, no charge at all, although we may edit any briefs submitted to us. Please email information to newsroom@wcfcourier.com, or mail it to Courier Community Desk, P.O. Box 540, Waterloo 50704.
Q: Has Great Britain sent aid to the Bahamas, since they are members of the Commonwealth? Has Canada?
A: The British government sent an initial £1.5 million ($1.9 million) to fund delivery of critical aid supplies on Royal Navy ship RFA Mounts Bay, and said it would work with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency to coordinate additional international response. Canada sent a Hercules aircraft to assist with an airlift operation in addition to $500,000 to help the Canadian Red Cross build emergency shelters and provide other relief. A Canadian Disaster Assistance Team also has been sent to assess the needs on the ground.
Q: How many people did die on 9/11 and at each site?
A: The attacks killed 2,996 people and the 19 hijackers. The death toll included 265 on the four planes, 2,606 at the World Trade Center and and 125 at the Pentagon.
Q: What government controls the Bahama Islands?
A: The Bahamas became an independent Commonwealth realm in 1973 with Elizabeth II as its queen.
Q. What happened to the characters in the Dilbert cartoon? Is this a permanent change? Is the original cartoonist no longer drawing it? I like the old characters.
A. Blame the media, or at least CNN’s Jake Tapper, who drew the cartoon last week as part of a fundraiser for an organization that builds homes for wounded veterans.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
