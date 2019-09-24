Q: When do you need the REAL license so you can fly?
A: Here’s what the Department of Homeland Security says: “Starting Oct. 1, 2020, every state and territory resident will need to present a REAL ID compliant license/ID, or another acceptable form of identification, for accessing federal facilities, entering nuclear power plants, and boarding commercial aircraft.”
Q: Who do you contact if you know of an elderly person in their 90s, whose children aren’t in contact with her, that shouldn’t be living alone?
A: Try Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, 3840 W. Ninth St., Waterloo, and see what they say. The number to call is (319) 874-6840; open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Q: What is the on the third floor of the Waterloo Public Library? Is this space being used?
A: The entire third floor is being used. It houses the administrative offices, the information technology office, offices for the marketing department, offices for the reference librarians, youth librarian and 3rd Age coordinator. Two rooms are rented to the State Library for the northeast regional district office.
Q: What are the current locations of the speed and traffic cameras in Waterloo? How much revenue have they created since being turned on?
A: The cameras are located at Broadway and Parker streets, U.S. Highway 63 and Ridgeway Avenue, Washington Street and Shaulis Road, Washington and Sixth Street, Washington and 11th Street and San Marnan Drive and Shopper Boulevard. The city has a mobile Jeep and handheld speed camera, which are moved around the city to different locations. Revenue has been approximately $600,000 to date.
Q: Is there a fall flea market in What Cheer?
A: Yes, it’s set for Oct. 4-6.
Q: Last spring the city contracted a consultant group for the Ridgeway project around Prospect Boulevard in Waterloo. Has anything ever been decided with reconstruction for that road?
A: Not yet. The study was ongoing at the time this question was received and the Waterloo City Council had not made a decision on how to rebuild Ridgeway Avenue.
Q: Who gave Greenland to Denmark in the first place?
A: According to the Danish government, Greenland has been associated with Denmark politically and culturally for a millennium. Greenland was a Danish colony from the early 1800s until 1953, when it was redefined as a district of Denmark. Greenland attained home rule following a referendum in 1979, and even greater autonomy in a 2008 referendum. But Greenland remains heavily dependent on Denmark economically. In addition to its own local government, Greenland has two representatives in the Danish Parliament.
Q: Did Cedar Falls Utilities stop issuing new email addresses?
A: In 2017 Cedar Falls Utilities stopped issuing new cfu.net email addresses, but will continue to support its current email platform. “Like all services, CFU’s Board of Trustees continually evaluates the value CFU webmail delivers to customers,” said Mollie Strouse, CFU marketing manager. “Numerous free and portable email services are available to all internet users. CFU encourages customers to select a free web-based mail provider.” CFU users were alerted to stoppage of new email addresses via an email and on their website.
