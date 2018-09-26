Q: Will the lawyers defending the suspect in the Mollie Tibbetts case be paid by the state?
A: Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man accused of first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts, is represented by Chad Frese and Jennifer Frese of Marshalltown. They are married but work for different firms. Jennifer Frese said they were privately retained by Rivera’s family.
Q: What would it take to have signs put up on interstate-type roads to warn people if they are driving the wrong way and tell them to pull over?
A: The agency responsible for the road would need to approve of the project, purchase the signs and install them. Signage on interstate and state highways are typically governed by the Iowa Department of Transportation. In most cases along those highways, there are signs at access points, such as off-ramps, indicating a motorist is driving the wrong direction. Contact the regional IDOT office where you live if you are wanting to discuss signage concerns.
Q: Any update on the KWWL/Dish network dispute?
A: The most recent update on the station website: “We had hoped to have some progress to report to you on this impasse, but unfortunately DISH has not changed their position since our last update. DISH continues to want to subject us to unreasonable terms and conditions, things that we have not agreed to with any other programming provider, and at terms that are way below the marketplace. We have multi-year agreements with every other provider in our market, and we reached those agreements without a dispute because both parties were determined not to let that happen. With DISH, that has not been the case. ... Please call DISH at 800-333-3474 and let them know you want this dispute resolved and our station back on their system. With your help, maybe we can end this impasse.”
Q: What years did Burt Reynolds appear on “Gunsmoke” and “Dan August”?
A: He played Quint on “Gunsmoke” from 1962-65 and played Lt. Dan August in 1970 and ‘71.
Q: Does Kristin Rogers still work for KWWL at the Cedar Rapids bureau? If not, what is she doing now?
A: Rogers is now working in sales for Hibu, a Cedar Rapids digital marketing firm, according to her social media.
Q: What exactly is socialism?
A: The dictionary definition: A political and economic theory of social organization that advocates the means of production distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole.
Q: What conference is Northern Illinois in?
A: The Huskies compete in the Mid-American Conference — MAC.
Q: What happened to “The Chew” on Channel 9?
A: ABC has canceled the show.
Q: Was Marilu Henner in “Grease” on Broadway at one time?
A: While she was a student at the University of Chicago, Henner played Marty in one of the original versions of “Grease,” and later was in the national touring company alongside John Travolta.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
