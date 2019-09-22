Q: Which was worse — Hurricane Andrew or Hurricane Katrina?
A: Katrina. Andrew made landfall as a Category 5 at Homestead, Fla., on Aug. 24, 1992. After first brushing Florida, Katrina made landfall as a Category 3 at Buras-Triumph, La., on Aug. 29, 2005. But Katrina caused 1,833 deaths and an estimated $153.8 billion (in 2016 dollars) in damage, compared with the 44 deaths and $46.2 billion (in 2016 dollars) in damage caused by Andrew.
Q: I’m aware residents of Puerto Rico are American citizens but cannot vote in national presidential elections. If they move to the states such as Florida and get registered to vote, living with a friend or family member, can they vote in the presidential election and then travel back to Puerto Rico the day after the election. Would this be legal? How far in advance do they have to register for this to be proper?
A: Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens, and once they establish residency in any of the 50 states they can register and vote in local, state, and federal elections.
Q: What is a common-law marriage?
A: A common-law marriage is when people live together and call themselves married, but they haven’t had a formal, legal wedding ceremony. Under the Iowa Code, there are three requirements for a common-law marriage to be recognized: “The couple must express the desire to be married to one another; they must have lived together continuously; and they must make public declaration they are married.”
Q: What was the sentence for Chad Dietrick of Lakota, Iowa?
A: Dietrick hasn’t gone to trial yet — currently scheduled for January in Kossuth County — so he is presumed innocent and can’t be sentenced.
You have free articles remaining.
Q: How old is Sheryl Crow?
A: She is 57.
Q: Who do we contact if we have a story we would like The Courier to investigate?
A: You can contact editors or individual reporters, and a good place to do it is at our Tip Submission location on our website, https://wcfcourier.com/forms/contact/submit_a_news_tip/.
Q: Regarding the electric charging stations Waterloo is going to install for electric vehicles: How much does it charge per hour?
A: Waterloo is not planning to install electric charging stations for vehicles. The city has asked MidAmerican Energy to install the chargers. If those stations are installed, the city of Waterloo would manage the stations and set the rates for those using them. Those rates would be determined by the city if and when MidAmerican Energy agrees to install the stations.
Q: Is the city going to open a place at the mall to pay this year’s taxes?
A: The city of Waterloo does not collect property taxes. Property taxes are collected by the Black Hawk County Treasurer’s Office. The treasurer’s branch office at Crossroads is closed due to technology issues and costs. You may pay your taxes online at www.iowatreasurers.org, by mail, at the Courthouse or by placing payment and stubs in the secured drop box located on the parking lot side of the Courthouse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.