Q: How long did George Washington live after he left the White House?
A: Less than three years. Washington left office in March 1797 and died in December 1799 at the age of 67.
Q: How much were the tickets for the Iowa-Iowa State football game?
A: According to Iowa State, single-game tickets for the 2019 game were $95 each. But aftermarket ticket seller TickPick notes: “Tickets to the Iowa-Iowa State football game are the most expensive in college football in secondary market for week 3, an average of $236.18.”
Q: How late can helicopters fly at night in a residential area near the airport?
A: Helicopters generally are treated the same as other aircraft. There are no time limits on when they can operate. According to the Federal Aviation Administration guideline, helicopters can fly at night if they are equipped to fly in the dark and the pilots are current to fly at night.
Q: In July, the city of Elk Run held a public hearing to increase its garbage rates. How did they increase the rates in January 2018 without a public meeting?
A: There was a public hearing in September 2018 when an ordinance was approved raising garbage rates. However, the city of Elk Run Heights is not required to hold public hearings before the council votes to raise any of its utility rates, said Mayor Tim Swope.
Q: Why doesn’t Habitat for Humanity help people with their homes in the smaller surrounding towns?
A: Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity serves Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler and Buchanan counties. It is building, rehabbing and repairing homes this year in Waterloo and in communities in all three of the other counties. Executive Director Ali Parrish said the organization has built homes in Cedar Falls, Evansdale, La Porte City, Waverly, Clarksville, Parkersburg, Jesup and Independence in the past 29 years. Critical home repairs were completed in Hudson, too.
You have free articles remaining.
Q: When they cleaned up Rath Packing did they find asbestos?
A: Yes.
Q: Did Jenna Bush Hager just have a baby girl or boy?
A: On Aug. 2, she had a baby boy, Henry Harold “Hal” Hager. He was named for Laura Bush’s father.
Q: Did Paul Ryan recently publish a book? If so, was is the name of the book and who is the publisher?
A: Ryan is quoted extensively in a new book by Tim Alberta, “American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump,” published by Harper. Ryan himself did write a book in 2014, “The Way Forward: Renewing the American Idea.”
Q: Can you print background information on Olivia Schmitt of KWWL?
A: Schmitt grew up in Naperville, Ill., and graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in May 2018. She competed in soccer for the Illini, worked on the university TV station and was an intern for both NBC Sports Chicago and WAND-TV in Decatur, Ill.
Q: Where will the new Fleet Farm be located in Cedar Falls?
A: It will be at Highway 58 and Ridgeway Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.