Q: Will Dish Network subscribers ever be able to see channel 7 again?
A: KWWL officials said they hope to resolve the disagreement soon.
Q: Can you print the Iowa, Iowa State and UNI football schedules for the season?
A: The schedules ran with the stories from those schools’ respective media days in August. We do not foresee an opportunity to re-run them. However, we would be glad to email you a copy if you contact our sports department at sportsdoor@wcfcourier.com.
Q: Has Marty Tirrell’s show on Mediacom Channel 822 been canceled?
A: It has been suspended, according to Mediacom. He’s been sued for fraud or breach of contract a number of times, promising to deliver sports tickets that never materialized.
Q: Are chocolate chips considered dark chocolate?
A: If they’re made of dark chocolate, yes. But most chocolate chips sold in the U.S. are made of semi-sweet or milk chocolate.
Q: Can you reprint your answer on Queen Elizabeth’s dress?
A: Everyday clothes and coats for the queen are often purchased from London stores, but her outfits for public events are usually custom made, according to a 2012 book by Angela Kelly, personal dresser to the queen since 1994.
Q: In Cedar Falls, when will Councilman Mark Miller’s term be up?
A: In December 2021.
Q: I worked for Younkers for more than 15 years and not once was my salary or benefits cut. Why does Kim Reynolds keep saying these things when they aren’t true?
A: The TV ads don’t claim Younkers cut all workers’ pay. Younkers did reduce hours for many employees during Fred Hubbell’s tenure as CEO, which he has defended as preferable to large-scale layoffs.
Q: Will there be a fall Veridian shredding day?
A: Yes. It’s set for 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 29 the credit union on Ansborough Avenue.
Q: Who would I call at the city to find out if I need a permit to re-roof my house if I’m doing it myself?
A: In Waterloo, contact the Building Inspections Department at 291-4319 with questions about construction codes and the permit process.
Q: Where is the all the money coming from to continue to have all these studies on University Avenue?
A: The Iowa Department of Transportation give the city of Waterloo $28 million to reconstruct University Avenue. That money also covers the engineering costs related to the project. The city has a contract with AECOM for engineering services. There are not multiple studies being done.
Q: What is the latest on Country View? Is it still there and are people being taken care of?
A: Country View continues to operate and take care of residents. Black Hawk County is negotiating a sale contract with a private company to buy the facility, which would require Country View to continue operating as a nursing and mental health care facility.
Q: With the Rambo car the Waterloo police have, can the radar detect speeders from both directions?
A: Yes, said Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka.
