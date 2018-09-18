Q: How long will Jesup Road be closed?
A: It was expected to open by Sept. 22, weather permitting.
Q: Can someone go into Country View if they have a little dog?
A: No. Residents are not allowed to have pet dogs at Country View.
Q: What’s the construction project on Ansborough between San Marnan and Highway 20?
A: Ansborough Avenue is being widened between San Marnan Drive and U.S. Highway 20. A recreational trail also is being constructed on San Marnan Drive west of Ansborough.
Q: Can you publish the salary of Chuck Rowe of the Boys and Girls Club of Waterloo?
A: As a nonprofit organization, the Boys and Girls Club of the Cedar Valley reports compensation of its key officers to the Internal Revenue Service. The most recent IRS Form 990 filed by the organization was for the 2017 fiscal year, which listed the compensation of executive director Chuck Rowe as $69,493. Rowe left his position to serve as president of ACES.
Q: Can you print a recipe for hummingbird nectar? What are the best times of the year to put this out?
A: According to Joel Haack of the Prairie Rapids Audubon Society, “The recommendation from the National Audubon Society is quite simple. Dissolve 1/4 cup of sugar in a cup of boiling water and let it cool; this most resembles the nectar that hummingbirds would feed on in the wild. No red food coloring is needed. Times to feed these birds is all the time they are here, roughly from April 21 through Oct. 21. They especially appreciate the feeders during the spring and fall migration times.”
Q: More than a year ago there were ethics complaints filed against Tom Lind, Bruce Jacobs and Tom Powers, all on the Waterloo City Council. How did the county attorney rule on these complaints?
A: They remain under review.
Q: In Dunkerton, at the corner of Jefferson and Dunkerton, there’s been a Dumpster on the street for two weeks. Why is that allowed?
A: The Dumpster is rented by a resident from a local garbage company. Normally, Dumpsters are on location for two to four weeks. Residents may contact City Hall if they have other questions.
Q: Why hasn’t the city street department put two-hour parking signs up in the 100-200 block of Easton? Students are using it for West High parking along the street.
A: The Waterloo Street Department can’t put up signs for two-hour parking on a public street when the ordinance adopted by the city of Waterloo does not call for two-hour parking in that location. If you are asking the city to change a parking ordinance you should make a request to the Traffic Operations Department or your City Council representatives.
Q: What is Police Chief Dan Trelka’s salary with the Waterloo Police Department? How much additional money will he make being a supervisor for Black Hawk County? Will this affect either salary?
A: Trelka’s annual salary as Waterloo police chief is $134,919 this fiscal year. Black Hawk County supervisors earn $38,412 per year. There is no law or policy that would require a change in either of those salaries based on a person holding both positions.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
