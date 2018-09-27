Q: Who was the candidate that ran for president whose wife was connected with the Heinz Corp.? Was it Sen. John Kerry?
A: Yes. Kerry married Teresa Heinz, the widow of Henry Heinz III, a member of the founding family of the H.J. Heinz Co.
Q: On Washington Street before getting to Memory Lane or Southview Estates trailer court are three white crosses in the ditch. What do the crosses stand for?
A: The Iowa Department of Transportation doesn’t sanction roadside memorials in its ditches so we can’t tell you who put up the crosses and the reason for them. Courier records show a car collided with two motorcycles at that location on Sept. 13, 2007, killing two riders at the scene and sending a third man to the hospital with critical injuries.
Q: Where are the Friday prime time TV listings?
A: Friday primetime listings are listed on the back of the flap under “weekday primetime.” The channels are broken out by the days of the week.
Q: What is the status of President Trump putting the 25-cent tariff on Canada?
A: If the caller is asking about the proposed 25 percent tax on automotive imports from Canada, trade negotiations are still ongoing, but it could go into effect as soon as the end of September.
Q: Where can we write Publishers Clearing House?
A: Write to Publishers Clearing House, 101 Winners Circle, Jericho, NY 11753.
Q: With the new Iowa license plates, some have a yellow or green strip across the bottom with the county, but some do not — why the difference?
A: We’re not sure — every new plate we’ve seen has had the green strip. The Iowa DOT said earlier this year the green border was meant to invoke nature and growth, and that Iowa law requires county names be included.
Q: If I have two oranges the same size but one is sour and one is sweet, is the sweet one healthier or are they nutritionally equal?
A: Oranges are a healthy source of fiber, vitamin C, thiamin, folate and antioxidants, according to Black Hawk County Extension. A small orange, 2 3/8 inch in diameter in size, has 45 calories and is made up mainly of carbohydrates and water. Simple sugars such as glucose, fructose and sucrose are the main forms of the carbohydrate and are responsible for the sweet taste. The two oranges would be nutritionally equal.
Q: Are all cable lines plugged into electricity in the house?
A: It depends on how old your house is, or how rural. Normally, broadband internet is carried down a telephone line by splitting it into a number of channels, but this can also be done over electrical wires in what’s known as access broadband over power lines, or Access BPL, which some internet service providers use in rural areas. However, the technology is not fast, has limited reach and can cause interference, so efforts to implement it widely have not panned out: Alliant Energy discontinued their usage of Access BPL in 2008.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.