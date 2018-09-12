Q: When will Ninth Street between Park Lane and San Marnan be open? It was closed all last summer.
A: It should be open by the middle of November, weather permitting.
Q: How old is Donna Mills who played Abby Ewing on “Falcon Crest” and is now on “General Hospital”?
A: She is 77.
Q: Why are they removing new pavement on University Avenue on the Waterloo side?
A: Some of the new curb was not installed correctly so the contractor removed and replaced it at no additional cost to the city.
Q: What is the progress of the grocery store and restaurant being built across from CVS on Franklin Street?
A: Developers were in the process of applying for federal new market tax credits as part of their funding package at the time this question was received.
Q: I’m interested in information about the three cemeteries located north of Evansdale and north of Dubuque Road up on the hill. Who do they belong to and why are they there?
A: The Sons of Jacob Cemetery on Osage Avenue is owned by the Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Waterloo. The Islamic Cemetery Association owns the cemetery at 2787 Osage Ave., which is designed for Muslim burials. Black Hawk County owns the cemetery between the other two. It was generally used for burials of indigent individuals.
Q: It was reported you could have three chickens in Cedar Falls. How many chickens can people have in Waterloo or Evansdale?
A: It was reported the Cedar Falls City Council was going to reconsider an ordinance that would allow residents to have up to three chickens. It has not been approved yet. Waterloo allows residents to have a certain number of chickens based on the square footage of available fenced back yard. But a residential property owner must go through a permitting process that includes getting signatures of support from neighbors or a special permit from the Board of Adjustment before any chickens can be kept. Evansdale does not allow more than 50 head of livestock on a property in the city limits but only if the animals, which include chickens, are kept more than 100 feet from another person’s dwelling. Roosters over four months in age can only be kept in U-1 agricultural districts in Evansdale.
Q: Where was the Golden Dolphin located in Waterloo?
A: It was at 301 W. Fourth St.
Q: Does Nicole Agee still work for KCRG? If not, what is she doing now?
A: Agee is out on maternity leave — she recently had a baby girl.
Q: Where can I write the Iowa Lottery?
A: Write to Iowa Lottery, 13001 University Ave., Clive 50325-8225.
Q: What year was the Waterloo Courier first published?
A: The Courier started publication Jan. 18, 1858, and was then known as the Blackhawk Courier. On Dec. 13, 1890, it became a daily newspaper.
Q: Now that the new two-room classroom portable is up in front of Cedar Falls High School, what classes is it being used for?
A: Cedar Falls Community Schools spokeswoman Janelle Darst said the portable is being used for math classrooms due to additional programming with computer science courses.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
