Q: Why doesn’t the Courier publish Waterloo-Cedar Falls cross country results for the high school teams?
A: To this point of the season, we have yet to receive any results or information from any of our metro cross country teams following their competitions.
Q: When will the NFL and Iowa Hawkeye’s football schedules be published in the paper?
A: The NFL schedule was printed in its entirety Sunday, Aug. 11, on page D3. The Iowa football schedule ran Sunday, Aug. 11, with a story about the Hawkeyes’ media day. Those papers are available for purchase at our front desk, 100 E. Fourth St., Waterloo, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Q: Does the gentleman that plays Bobby Sixkiller on the show “Renegade” have Indian blood in him? If so, what kind?
A: Branscombe Richmond is part Aleutian, he has said in interviews.
Q: Can you run an FYI in each Sunday paper explaining how each of Iowa’s 99 counties got their name?
A: We don’t know that we have room for that. But the website https://mycounties.com/iowa/ has the story of each county. The book “From Ackley to Zwingle: A collection of the origins of Iowa place names,” by Harold Dilts, Kathleen Ann Dilts and Linda Jo Dilts, also has lots of information. Many of our counties were named for Native American leaders, for early settlers, or for U.S. presidents.
Q: Where can I write to Craig White?
A: You can send mail care of Black Hawk County Supervisor Craig White’s office address is: Black Hawk County Courthouse; 316 E. Fifth St.; Room 201, Waterloo, IA 50703.
Q: I’ve heard of O’Leary’s Lake in either Iowa or Wisconsin. Where is it located and how did it gets its name?
A: The Dubuque Telegraph Herald describes O’Leary’s Lake as “the Mississippi River backwater south of Lock & Dam No. 11.” It’s actually considered part of Grant County, Wis., according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Staff at the DNR thought the name probably came from an original land owner, but they weren’t sure.
Q: Can you print information on the Pinkerton Agency? Are they still in operation?
A: Pinkerton does still operate and on its website says it is “the world’s leading provider of corporate risk management solutions.”
Q: Is it true as reported on the NBC news that bananas are becoming extinct?
A: NBC and many media sources have reported the Cavendish banana variety, which makes up about 95% of global banana exports, is under attack from a strain of Panama disease. The fungus has hit the banana crop in Asia, the Middle East and Africa. The worry is it will spread to Central and South America — where the U.S. gets the vast majority of its bananas. But some scientists say the threat is overblown. The spread of the fungus can be prevented. A new variety of the Cavendish could be developed that is resistant to the strain. And there are nearly 1,000 varieties of bananas, some considered better tasting than Cavendish.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public
Library.
