Q: In Lawler, there is a drinking fountain on Main Street. It was meant for horses to drink from one side and people from the other. How old is that fountain? Do you have any more information on it?
A: From the Lawler Public Library: “I couldn’t find much information about Lawler’s two-sided drinking fountain. In Bill Sheridan’s book, ‘Depot Street Memories,’ he has a chapter about it, but he only says the fountain has been there for over 80 years. The book was published in 2010. ... in 2013, the city raised some money to refurbish it. What they actually did was tear out the old one and build a new one that looks similar.” There was an article in the Lawler Dispatch from August 1918 about an offer from Truman Potter to donate a fountain in honor of his father, but it’s not clear if that was the same fountain.
Q: Don’t you think a newspaper should be neutral about politics? I can’t believe how Democratic the Courier is and I’m a registered Democrat.
A: An opinion section in a newspaper is for opinions to be expressed, and allows the paper also to give its viewpoints on issues in terms of editorials. We strive to publish voices from both Republican and Democratic viewpoints, going so far as to run opposing viewpoints on our Sunday cover across from each other. If you are reading the opinions of one and not taking the whole section in, you may come away feeling the newspaper is leaning one way over another.
Q: Is it true the Cedar Falls Fire Department responds to only four fires per year on average?
A: Cedar Falls Public Safety responds to an average of six serious structure fires per year, officials said. There are other fires that occur during the year such as grass, Dumpster and car fires.
Q: In the Waverly paper on Aug. 20 it reported Clarksville and Aplington police conducted a traffic stop. What does this mean? Were they looking for someone or stopping everyone?
A: According to Waverly Newspapers, the information was provided by the Butler County Sheriff’s office. It is in their daily log. It typically means a law enforcement office stopped an alleged traffic violator and while processing the stop made an arrest. In this case, a Clarksville police officer stopped a Montana woman at 10:23 p.m. Aug. 14 at the intersection of North Main and West Superior streets on Clarksville. While processing the traffic violation, the officer found the driver had meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He arrested her on those charges and she was taken to the Butler County Jail in Allison. On Aug. 15, an Aplington police officer stopped a Marshalltown woman at the intersection of 13th and Parriott streets at 8:30 p.m. She was subsequently arrested for drug paraphernalia possession and driving while suspended.
Q: My church is having is having a trunk or treat on Halloween. Can you print the city’s trick or treat hours so we can coincide with them?
A: The city clerk is Waterloo reports the hours haven’t been set yet as of Aug. 21.
Q: The front page of the Aug. 29 paper has three articles that were supposed to be continued on A11, but there is no A11. Will you be reprinting these articles?
A: There was a page A11 in the August 29 Courier. It also contained the obituaries and an article about Kirsten Gillibrand dropping out of the presidential race, as well as the “jumps” from A1.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
