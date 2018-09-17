Q: Is it true Johnny Cash’s home burned down in Nashville?
A: The home caught fire during a renovation in 2007 and was burned down. Cash died in 2003.
Q: Did the lady who does the Toyota commercial have her baby? If so, what did she have?
A: Toyota confirmed this spring that Laurel Coppock, the actress who plays Jan on the commercials, was pregnant, but we can’t find any more recent information.
Q: Did Larry Wykoff pay to have in his editorial about Trump?
A: No, he met the requirements to submit a guest editorial.
Q: What are the yellow flowers in some of the country road ditches this time of year?
A: Some suggestions from Black Hawk County Extension: Wildflowers blooming late summer through early fall are common boarders to Iowa’s roadways. Both the compass plant and black-eyed Susan are members of the daisy family that sport yellow blooms through fall in Iowa. The compass plant can grow up to eight feet tall with multiple flowers on each stem. The black-eyed susan is a smaller plant with yellow flowers that have dark centers (hence the “black eye”).
Q: When they predict heavy rain on KWWL, does that mean 1 inch, 2 inches, 3 inches or more?
A: From KWWL Chief Meteorologist Mark Schnackenberg: “When heavy rain is forecast we are talking about 1 inch or more in 24 hours.”
Q: What is the phone number for the Better Business Bureau?
A: Call (515) 243-8137. You can also send an email to info@dm.bbb.org.
Q: What is going on with KWWL and DISH?
A: As we reported earlier, KWWL 7.1 and CW 7.2 were dropped last month from DISH Network when the two sides couldn’t agree on a new contract. Jim McKernan, vice president/general manager of KWWL, said about 21,000 DISH customers are affected by the blackout in 21 counties of the KWWL viewership area. Negotiations are ongoing. McKernan said DISH has a long track record of disputes and blackouts with broadcasters and noted KCRG had a similar situation a few years ago. KWWL 7.1 continues to be available over the air, along with CW (7.2) and MeTV (7.3), and is available on Mediacom, DirecTV, Cedar Falls Utilities (CFU), IMON and 43 other multi-channel video programming services.
Q: On “American Bandstand” in the 1960s, there was a dancer called Famous. What did he do later? Is he still alive?
A: Steve “Famous” Hooks went on to be a high school English teacher and coach, as well as doing some work in the entertainment field. As far as we can tell, he’s still alive.
Q: What is the address to write Nike?
A: Nike World Headquarters, 1 Bowerman Drive, Beaverton, OR 97005.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
