Q: Why does UNI feel they need to sell alcohol at certain sporting events?
A: There were a lot that factors that went into the decision, according to UNI officials, among those a new revenue stream for the university. It’s also is a growing trend not only in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, but across the nation at other venues that host collegiate events. It was an extremely vetted process before UNI officials chose to allow alcohol sales.
Q: Are any of Waterloo’s garbage trucks electric powered?
A: No.
Q: Where can I write to the “Today Show”?
A: Send mail to the show at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112.
Q: When is the next Lions Club book sale?
A: It’s set for Oct. 10-12 at Crossroads Center.
Q: How much did it cost the University of Iowa Community Credit Union to change their name on their buildings and correspondence? How many other universities did this affect? Which university did Kim Reynolds attend?
A: According to a Cedar Rapids Gazette report, GreenState officials have estimated the costs of the name change at about $2.5 million. The University of Northern Iowa Credit Union also changed its name to UNITE Credit Union. As to the third part of the question, Reynolds had attended Northwest Missouri State University and later took classes at Southeastern Community College. She finished her degree in 2016 at Iowa State University.
Q: What month in 2006 did Melania Trump become a naturalized citizen? And what month that same year was her son Barron born?
A: Barron Trump was born in March 2006. His mother became a citizen in July 2006.
Q: Why is the Malcolm Berko column no longer in the Sunday paper? Why won’t you start running it again?
A: The answer is simple. Berko died in June, as we reported at the time. The column ended with him, so we can’t run it any more. We are running Sunday business columns from several different writers now.
Q: What causes apples to fall from the tree long before it’s time to harvest them?
A: According to Black Hawk Extension: “Premature drop has several causes including natural thinning, pollination problems, weather related stress, nutrient deficiency, insect or disease infestation and reducing a heavy fruit load. Some types of apples naturally fall from the tree when they are ready to be harvested. For more information contact ISU Extension and Outreach, Black Hawk County.”
Q: What years was the restaurant King’s Food Host in Waterloo years ago?
A: It’s listed in the Waterloo city directories from 1964-76.
Q: I have old textbooks around 15 years old. Where can I dispose of them?
A: Different cities have different recycling programs and regulations, so call your sanitation department. In Waterloo, you can tear the covers off of the hard-covered textbooks and recycle the paper pages in the paper bins at the drop-off recycling sites.
