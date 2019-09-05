Q: Are they planning on having a flea market in Vinton? If so, what are the dates and times?
A: The Vinton Antiques and Flea Market is set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Benton County Fairgrounds.
Q: Skogman Realty is developing land in Southland Park in Waterloo. One of their trucks took out a street light. Is Skogman Realty responsible for this repair since it is their land being developed?
A: If the developer owns the light, it would be their responsibility to have it repaired. If MidAmerican Energy owns the light, it would be their responsibility to have it repaired and bill Skogman for damages.
Q: Are employees of the Waterloo Sewer Department required to wear the safety yellow shirts or vests when out working on the roads?
A: Any division of the Waterloo Waste Management Services Department must wear either a safety yellow vest or high-visibility shirt when they are in the public right-of-way or road.
Q: Can you explain why the Waterloo Street Department applied crushed rock to Longview Drive and other adjoining side streets?
A: That is part of the city’s seal-coat program which creates a hard surface on unimproved streets. The process includes putting down the aggregate, or fine rock, and asphalt emulsion.
Q: The corner of Ridgeway and Ansborough is dangerous. When is the city going to redo that intersection?
A: The city has hired a consulting engineering firm to conduct a traffic study on Ridgeway from Kimball Avenue to U.S. Highway 63. They will present their findings and recommendations to the city when the study is complete.
Q: We live in Audubon and on West Fourth Street, and pulling out of the neighborhood, there’s a big pile of weeds. Is that legal?
A: Waterloo has a weed and grass ordinance that requires property owners to keep grass below 8 inches in residential areas. Violations should be reported to code enforcement for investi- gation.
Q: Are there any plans to do an asphalt overlay on Ridgeway Avenue between Kimball and Ansborough?
A: That stretch of Ridgeway Avenue is under study for potential changes in lane configuration and intersection improvements. A timeline for any resurfacing work would be dependent on the results of that study and decision by the City Council.
Q: Regarding the Call the Courier in the Aug. 2 paper about the guard rail by Broadway Street: If I have information about the guard rail that would lead to someone being prosecuted, what number would I call?
A: Contact the Waterloo Police Department at 291-4340.
Q: Fliers are being placed on Waterloo homeowners green garbage cans advertising a garbage can cleaning service. Is this legal? Does the cleaning service require a permit and tax ID number?
A: Waterloo does not condone individuals placing advertising on the garbage containers. Without knowing the name of the business we can’t check with state officials to see if it has a sales tax permit. Most businesses with a physical presence in the state would need to have a state sales tax permit to provide services.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public
Library.
