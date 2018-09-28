Q: I raise beef cattle, and I see the beef cattle producers aren’t receiving any of the program money because of the trade war. Grain farmers and pork and dairy producers are, but why not beef producers?
A: The Trump administration hasn't provided an official reason we could find, but the most likely reason is beef exports are relatively small compared with other commodities. For example, nearly $20 billion in U.S. agricultural exports went to China last year, with the more than $12 billion coming from soybeans. Cotton represented another $1 billion in exports to China while pork and dairy products each accounted for $600 million or more in trade. In the last six months of 2017, the U.S. sold $36 million of beef to China. The USDA’s Farm Service Agency began administering a program Sept. 4 to provide $4.7 billion in tariff relief payments. Soybean farmers will get the bulk of the money, $3.7 billion. Pork producers will get $290 million. The administration has said it will provide up to $12 billion in tariff relief, and it is possible beef producers could be included in future disbursements.
Q: Why should taxpayers be made to pay for Trump's wall, when it was his big boast he would make Mexico pay for it?
A: If you agree a border wall is essential for national security, then who pays for it is beside the point. Of course, many people don't feel that way, and feel taxpayers shouldn't be on the hook for the cost. The Trump administration has asked for about $18 billion for the border wall, and a failed House Republican bill to overhaul the immigration system included $25 billion in wall funding. Trump has claimed the wall would cost $12 billion to build. A Department of Homeland Security internal report in February put the cost of the proposed wall at $21.6 billion. The Washington Post has estimated $25 billion, while Senate Democrats claim it would cost $70 billion.
Q: Did Rudy Giuliani get into trouble when he was mayor of New York?
A: Giuliani's troubles as mayor of New York were mostly of the marital variety. In May 2000, Giuliani announced at a press conference he was separating from his second wife, Donna Hanover, without informing her first. He was reportedly already seeing third wife Judith Nathan. Hanover held her own press conference accusing Giuliani of carrying on a different affair with a former staffer. Giuliani officially filed divorce papers in October 2000, and it was finalized in 2002. Giuliani and Nathan were married the following year. Judith Giuliani filed for divorce in April of this year, also citing an alleged affair. In addition to his marital woes, Politico reported at the time of the 2000 divorce scandal Giuliani billed the costs of his extramarital trysts with Nathan to city agencies. It reported Giuliani billed 2000 campaign expenses and his then-wife Hanover’s travel expenses to the same agencies.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.