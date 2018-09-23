Q: Does the Cedar Falls Board of Education want to change the law to make a simple majority vote enough for a school bond vote? How are they paying the person going to Des Moines to lobby for that?
A: The Iowa Association of School Boards asks districts to select legislative priorities each year, from which it develops a statewide legislative platform. The simple majority on bond votes, among 39 sample priorities from IASB, was one of two chosen by the Cedar Falls board. Officials said the district does not employ a lobbyist.
Q: What zoning regulations does the Cedar Falls School District have to abide by when building additions to existing schools in residential neighborhoods?
A: Unless a property zoning change or a building code exemption request is approved in advance, spokeswoman Janelle Darst said the district is required to abide by all current property zoning regulations and building code requirements as set forth by the City of Cedar Falls when constructing or remodeling district facilities.
Q: What’s the average teacher pay in Cedar Falls?
A: The average teacher salary in the Cedar Falls Community School District for the 2017-18 school year was $59,309, said spokeswoman Janelle Darst. This amount includes Iowa Teacher Salary Supplement and Iowa Teacher Leadership and Compensation categorical funds received from the state. Extra-curricular coaching or sponsorship duties are not included.
Q: Was there ever an arrest made in the murder late last year where a teenager was killed on College Hill?
A: Alex Bullerman, 18, was shot and killed on 23rd Street on Nov. 11, 2017. No arrests have been made in his death.
Q: In 1987 at the National Cattle Congress, John Deere had a tent, and a gospel group performed. What was the name of that group?
A: Our archives show that performances in the John Deere Tent included in 1985 “The Memories” and in 1986 “Shake, Rattle and Roll” and “The Blazer Brothers.” In 1987 for Gospel Day the “Lynx Singers” and “Larnelle Harris and the Spurriows” performed but it did not mention in the John Deere Tent.
Q: Is the skin on apples that have spots or fungus on them safe to eat?
A: Black Hawk County Extension staff say, “We suggest you give the Answerline a call at (800) 262-3804 as your question requires a discussion to determine if the spots you are questioning is from fungus, insects, damage or something else that would determine a better answer.”
Q: I’m a DISH subscriber; why can’t I get Channel 2?
A: By the time this runs, you should be able to get the station again. KGAN recently posted on its website: “KGAN CBS 2 is pleased to announce that our parent company Sinclair Broadcast Group was able to come to an agreement in principal with DISH. We regret any inconvenience that was caused to the DISH subscribers as a result of the short blackout. If service is not back now, it will return shortly.”
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.