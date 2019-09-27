Q: Has Savannah Guthrie left the “Today Show”?
A: No, she’s recently been out with pneumonia.
Q: Who are all of Merle Haggard’s wives?
A: He was married five times — to Leona Hobbs, Bonnie Owens, Leona Williams, Debbie Parret and Theresa Lane.
Q: Can you print information on the Cloud Gate in downtown Chicago?
A: Often called “The Bean,” the Anish Kapoor sculpture is in Millenium Park. According to the Millenium Park Foundation, “Inspired by liquid mercury, it is one of the world’s largest permanent outdoor art installations. Its stainless-steel surface highly reflects the activity and lights of the park and surrounding city skyline, inviting visitors to touch and interact with its mirror-like surface and see their image reflected from a variety of perspectives.” It was installed between 2004 and 2006.
Q: Are there any Sears stores still open in Iowa?
A: Sears has stores in Burlington, Carroll, Clarinda, Fairfield, Fort Dodge, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Marshalltown, Mason City, Oskaloosa, Spencer and Waukee.
Q: Can you print information on Judge Roy Bean, who ran his courthouse in a bar he owned at the time and the jail was behind the bar?
A: According to the Judge Roy Bean Visitor Center in Langtry, Texas, “Folklore legend Judge Roy Bean arrived in Texas during the Civil War, showing up in San Antonio after troubles booted him out of Chihuahua, Mexico, then California (both San Diego and San Gabriel), and finally Mesilla, New Mexico. Bean spent a number of years on South Flores Street in the Alamo City, earning the location the nickname ‘Beanville,’ and avoiding both creditors and the law, and all the while annoying his business competitors. An escape across the Pecos River landed him at the heart of the railroad construction boom where tracks from the east were moving at a furious pace (courtesy of Chinese labor) to meet tracks arriving from the west. Ever the opportunist, Bean established his Jersey Lilly saloon, helping to stir an already roiling pot of lawlessness, before capturing the position of justice of the peace, permanently securing his place in Texas folklore.”
Q: Who would I call with the city about a field next to Target that never gets mowed?
A: Waterloo Code Enforcement can be reached at 291-3820.
Q: With the width of a jet and the width of the World Trade Center, does Waterloo have any buildings that would equal that size?
A: Waterloo doesn’t have any buildings as tall as the former World Trade Center buildings. There are many buildings in Waterloo that are wider that a jet.
Q: What does it take to get a new garbage can in the city of Waterloo?
A: You need to contact the sanitation department at 291-4455. The department is behind on delivering new containers.
Update
A Sept. 6 question had the wrong dates for the upcoming Lions Club book sale. The sale is set for Oct. 17-20 at Crossroads Center.
