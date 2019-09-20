Q: What are the phone number and address for the local Republican headquarters?
A: Call 233-2183 or go to 910 Decathlon Drive in Waterloo.
Q: Can you research the names of cab companies in Waterloo in the 1930s? Was there one owned by a Paulsen or O’Brien?
A: Here are the companies the reference desk at the Waterloo Public Library found in the 1930s city directories: Acme Cab, Checker Cab, City Cab, Red Top Cab, Whippet Cab and Yellow Cab. No companies named O’Brien or Paulson; the 1933 directory lists a Frank O’Brien as a driver with Rath Packing and the 1939 one has an Ira Paulson as a driver with Goad Transfer.
Q: Concerning the Cedar Falls school enrollment article in the Aug. 29 paper — when adding it I have up Southdale having 52 fewer students instead of 25. Is this a typo?
A: Yes, this was a typo. The column for 2018 should have read 514 students at Southdale Elementary School. The 489 students in the 2019 column is correct. Using those numbers, the school had 25 fewer students on the first day this fall.
Q: When there is a mandatory evacuation during a hurricane, are those people reimbursed for lost wages because they were forced to leave?
A: There’s no reimbursement from any state or federal agency, no. Individual employers might decide to keep paying wages, given the circumstances.
Q: I have a vinyl mattress protector and I can’t keep my fitted sheets to stay on. Do you have any suggestions?
A: One suggestion: Try sewing or safety-pinning extra elastic across each corner of the sheet, to fit between the mattress and box spring. Or you can buy elastic bands with clips on either end for the same purpose.
Q: When watching the U.S. Open I saw a woman in frustration break her tennis racket. How much do professional tennis rackets cost these days?
A: It looks as if you can easily spend between $200 and $300 on many of the professional rackets.
Q: Is Diamond Jo still in existence in Dubuque?
A: Yes, the Diamond Jo complex is located in the Port of Dubuque in Dubuque.
Q: When will the Waterloo School salaries be printed?
A: They were printed in the Courier on Aug. 1 in the legal section.
Q: What has happened to El Chapo now?
A: Joaquin Guzman, the Mexican drug lord known as “El Chapo,” entered a Florence, Colo., federal prison in July to begin a life sentence after being found guilty of a raft of crimes including conspiracy to commit murder. The high-security “Supermax” prison, opened in 1994, has never had an escape.
Q:. I was told the trade deficits with China have actually gotten worse, despite all the tariffs. Is that true?
A: According to Reuters, the overall U.S. trade deficit narrowed slightly in July, but the gap with China surged to a six-month high. The overall trade deficit dropped 2.7% to $54 billion, but the gap with China increased 9.4% to $32.8 billion.
