Q: When making hard-boiled eggs, why do the shells come off easy sometimes but not other times?
A: Older eggs are easier to peel; if you use eggs that are at least seven to 10 days old; the membrane inside the egg shrinks and makes the job easier. ISU Extension also suggests you try a method for steaming eggs: “In a saucepan, bring one inch of water to a boil. Lower a steamer basket with your eggs in it into the pan and cover it. Allow eggs to steam around 13 minutes for hard cooked and 6 and 1/2 minutes for soft cooked before transferring them to an ice bath.” Apparently that also may make the peeling faster.
Q: Can you print the words to “Blank Stares” by Jay Allen?
A: Here they are:
There’s a voicemail that I keep
I listen to it, just to hear you speak
“Hey Son” turns to silence just like that
You know I love you walking by
Like you saw the phone in your hand and you didn’t know why
It’s crazy how you come and go so fast
Oh how do I get you back
If I could only seal the cracks you’re slipping through
Wish I didn’t feel so helpless when it comes to helping you
Hold on
So I keep holding on
To every little memory made of you and me
Every little glimpse of who you used to be
I know you’re still in there
Deep down somewhere I swear I still see you
Between the blank stares
It’s the first thing that I think about
When I wake up and when I lay down
It’s the last thing I feel crawling through my mind
I’m still trying to understand it
Sitting next to you holding your hand
And hoping you won’t fade away this time
Just stay a little while
Please stay a little while
It’s getting harder and harder
To watch you disappear
Oh if only farther leaving me in tears
Wish I didn’t feel so helpless when it comes to helping you
Hold on
So I keep holding on
Every little memory made of you and me
Every little glimpse of who you used to be
I know you’re still in there
Deep down somewhere I swear I still see you
I still see you
Between the blank stares.
Q: What can you tell me about actress Helene Joy who plays Dr. Julia Ogden on “Murdoch Mysteries”?
A: Joy, 39, is a native of Australia and has extensive stage experience. She lives in Canada now and sometimes renovates and sells houses on the side.
Q: In weather terms, what would be the definition of a cloudburst?
A: A cloudburst is a sudden, very heavy rainfall, usually local in nature and of brief duration, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica. Most cloudbursts occur in connection with thunderstorms, when there are violent uprushes of air, which at times prevent the condensing raindrops from falling to the ground. A large amount of water may thus accumulate at high levels, and if the upward currents stop all that water falls at once. They are especially common in mountainous areas. Nominees for world-record cloudbursts:
- Guadeloupe, November 1970, 1.5 inches of rain fell in one minute.
- Panama, November 1911, 2.43 inches in 5 minutes.
- Jamaica, May 1916, 7.8 inches in 15 minutes.
- Romania, July 1947, 8.1 inches in 20 minutes.
- Virginia, August 1906, 9.25 inches in 40 minutes.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
