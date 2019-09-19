Q: In Waterloo, does the street named Duryea have anything to do with the old car manufacturer by the same name?
A: Probably. According to the city Engineering Department, the street was platted in 1903, and a 1910 map shows the Maytag Mason auto manufacturing facility at Duryea and Westfield. It’s assumed the street was named for Charles and Frank Duryea and the Duryea automobile.
Q: What has happened to Terry Swails with KGAN?
A: The station declined to renew his contract, Swails told the Quad-City Times. According to the Times: “As a respected, recognized and experienced meteorologist, Swails said, his salary was commensurate. But that frequently meant he was a target for cuts. ‘Now that I’m going to be 64, I’ve got enough (money) in my pocket to survive,’ he said Wednesday. ‘I think it’s kind of a time I’m going into a new chapter, and the door is wide open.’” He also runs a weather website, www.tswails.com.
Q: I know canned goods can last a long time. How about ketchup? I have an unopened bottle that is more than 15 years old.
A: For heaven’s sake, throw it away! Because of the acid from the tomatoes and vinegar, ketchup can be good for about two years past the printed expiration date, according to the information we found — not 15 years.
Q: When and where was Jerry Lewis born and where did he die? Do they still have the MD telethon he started?
A: Lewis was born in New Jersey in 1926 and died in Las Vegas in 2017, age 91. In 2015 the Muscular Dystrophy Association ended the telethon, citing “the new realities of television viewing and philanthropic giving.”
Q: Why have the TV meteorologists started reporting dew point instead of relative humidity?
A: According to Kyle Kiel with KWWL, “Dew point is a more exact way to measure the amount of humidity, or moisture in the air. It is the temperature at which the air is saturated. Relative humidity is essentially a ratio (or percentage) of water vapor in the air at a certain temperature. For example, 90% relative humidity in the winter is different than 90% relative humidity in the summer. Colder air holds less moisture, so it doesn’t feel humid when it’s 32° and a relative humidity of 90%, compared to 70° and a relative humidity of 90%. It’s all just that, relative. It is easier, on TV, for meteorologists to communicate the comfort level by the dew point temperature.”
Q: Why is the city mailing letters to certain people when they are developing something in their area, but not for everything? And why can they take and publish the people’s names and addresses that live in that area in the letter sent out without their permission?
A: Waterloo’s zoning ordinance requires property owners within a certain distance of a requested zoning change be notified by mail. The same requirement does not apply to special permit requests and certain other zoning-related activities. Property ownership records are required to be public records under Iowa law and are easily accessible online.
Q: Would bombing a hurricane actually work?
A: Hurricane researchers say it’s impossible to disrupt a hurricane with a nuclear bomb, since we don’t have powerful enough bombs and explosives wouldn’t shift the surrounding air pressure for more than a split second.
