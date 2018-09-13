Q: There is an orchestra conductor by the name of Otto Klemperer. Was actor Werner Klemperer any relation? Did he play any music or in the music field?
A: Yes to both questions. Werner Klemperer — best known for his role as Col. Klink on “Hogan’s Heroes” — was the son of Otto Klemperer, longtime conductor of London’s Philharmonia Orchestra and former conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. According to a New York Times obituary after Werner died in 2000, “The younger Mr. Klemperer performed in many opera productions and, in the last two decades, served as narrator with virtually every symphony orchestra in the United States. His narration of Mozart’s ‘’Impresario’’ with the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra was broadcast by PBS on ‘’Live From Lincoln Center.’’”
Q: Is the UNI-Dome going to have a large craft sale this fall?
A: According to Callahan Promotions, the company that usually plans the sale, “There will be no UNI-Dome show due to scheduling conflicts.”
Q: Are the two Nelson reporters at the Courier, Tom and Jim, related?
A: No relation.
Q: The NBC reporter Miguel Almaguer — what is his background?
A: A native of Berkeley, Calif., Almaguer earned a degree in broadcast communications from San Francisco State University. Before joining NBC News, Almaguer was a reporter in Washington, D.C., and Sacramento and Salinas, Calif. He’s not married, as far as we can tell, and keeps his personal life very private.
Q: In Greene, there was a car business called Coyote’s that dealt in classic cars. What’s their number?
A: Call Coyote Classics at (641) 816-3145.
Q: There used to be a race with cars going from one point to another on a highway out in Nevada. What was that called? Does it still take place?
A: The Nevada Open Road Challenge takes place in May, and the Silver State Classic Challenge is set for Sept. 13-16, both on Nevada Highway 318. According to organizers, the NORC is a two-way event, totaling 119.78 miles (59.89 each way), and the SSCC is a classic 90-mile, one-way event. They are open to anyone 18 years of age or older with a valid driver’s license, a vehicle and safety gear that can pass the inspection process: “Just about any type of closed-fender vehicle with four wheels or more may enter an SSCC event. We have hosted everything from Ferraris to Pickups, Panteras to Saturns, and Tesla EVs to a Prius. We’ve even had vintage big rigs, and scores of former NASCAR competition vehicles.”
Q: Is there an address where we can send a sympathy card to John McCain’s family? And will his funeral be available on some kind of video? There were some profound things said there.
A: Cards may be sent to 2201 E. Camelback Road, Suite 115 Phoenix, AZ 85016. We don’t see plans for the service to be on a DVD, but you can watch it on YouTube — go to www.youtube.com
Q: How can I send a letter to Ruth Bader Ginsburg?
A: Send her mail in care of Supreme Court of the United States, 1 First St. NE, Washington, DC 20543.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
