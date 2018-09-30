Q: Did you put in cartoons making fun of Obama, like you do of Trump?
A: Yes, we did. But President Trump has dominated the news cycle much more than President Obama did, so you definitely see more editorials, and probably cartoons, related to Trump.
Q: Has Robert Redford ever been married?
A: Yes. He and his first wife, Sibylle, were married from 1958 until 1985. He married his current wife, Lola, in 2009.
Q: Did President Trump really donate his presidential salary to a veterans group?
A: President Trump has donated all of his presidential salary so far, but just $78,000 of it to the Department of Veterans Affairs. Other federal agencies he has donated to include the National Park Service, the Department of Education, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Transportation.
Q: Are the businesses affected by road construction reimbursed for revenue lost by the state or by the city of Waterloo?
A: In general, no.
Q: Who owns Ravenwood Care Center? How about ManorCare?
A: Ravenwood is owned by Care Initiatives, a corporation headquartered in Des Moines. ManorCare Health Services at 201 W. Ridgeway Ave., in Waterloo, is owned by HCR ManorCare Inc., headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.
Q: When will Highway 63 going over the bridge by Young Arena be finished?
A: The Jefferson Street to Franklin Street phase of reconstruction is scheduled to wrap up for the season and fully open in late November. There will be work with lane closures for part of next year, but the road will remain open.
Q: Is it illegal to blow grass in the street and plug the drains? If so, why won’t the city do something about it?
A: It is a violation of city ordinance in Waterloo to blow grass into the street and not clean it up after mowing. Report violations to Waterloo Code Enforcement when you see it happening.
Q: How many tickets did Rambo issue on Sept. 7 on Huntington Road?
A: The automated traffic enforcement vehicle issued 50 citations that day, according to Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka.
Q: They repaved Baltimore Street, but why didn’t they finish the street? It still has bad bumps. And who is responsible for planting grass in the parking section?
A: The intent was to get all of Baltimore Street from Mitchell Avenue to Easton Avenue completed during school summer break. Consequently, the contractor completed as much of the project as possible and the remaining portion will be completed after school is out in 2019. The contractor is responsible for the black dirt and grass but is behind schedule due to the excessive rains in September.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
