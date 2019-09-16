Q: In the Area Prep Football schedule it says “ND” behind every listing. What does this mean?
A: “ND” indicates that it’s a non-district game.
Q: What is being constructed on the Greenhill curve just south of the University overpass?
A: It is a three-story, 47-unit affordable housing project called Greenhill Point.
Q: On the front of the Water Works building on the Sycamore side above an overhead door is a marble panel that has been broke or cracked for years. Why doesn’t the city repair this?
A: The Waterloo Water Works does not have ready access to the materials at a reasonable price to repair the crack and has opted to leave it as it is.
Q: I live on East Airline and for the last two months we have had really cloudy drinking water. Is this safe to drink or do we need to boil it?
A: Cloudy water is most typically caused by air trapped in the water main. If the customer pours a glass of water in a clear container and lets it sit, and the water clears up from the bottom up, that is entrained air in the water. The Water Works recently responded to an issue on Airline Highway. Staff was going to flush the main in that location to see if trapped air can be removed.
Q: Do they plan to finish the sidewalk at Hope and East Donald before winter?
A: Yes. It should be completed by the middle of September.
Q: They recently blacktopped Ansborough Avenue in Waterloo. Why are some of the cones still up?
A: At this time this question was received, only two of the three layers of new asphalt had been placed. The contractor is working to install handicap-accessible ramps and raise manholes before the third layer of asphalt is placed.
Q: Is the Sunrise Petting Zoo the same zoo they have at the Cattle Congress? What do they do with the animals at Sunrise when the zoo closes for the season?
A: The Sunrise Children’s Zoo is on the National Cattle Congress grounds. During the months the zoo is closed, the animals go home to the individuals who loaned them to the zoo. They also ensure any small animal that may be remaining for adoption gets placed into an approved home.
Q: What were the results for the storm water run-off smoke testing on Fairlane Avenue?
A: The city of Waterloo is still conducting smoke testing and anticipates a full report on the findings when all the smoke testing has been completed.
Q: Is the Rima that plays football for the University of Northern Iowa related to Gary Rima?
A: UNI wide receiver Jalen Rima is the grandson of radio announcer Gary Rima.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
