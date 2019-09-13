Q: Concerning the first football game of the year between East and West high and the students that turned professional. Why wasn’t Forry Smith of West who played for Miami and Kim Jones of Columbus that played for the Saints not recognized on the list?
A: Forry Smith, the former West star, played at Iowa State and was the 309th overall pick (11th round selection of the Buffalo Bills in 1976). He, however, never appeared in a regular-season game for either the Bills or Seattle Seahawks, where he also had a short stint.
One of the criteria for being honored at Memorial Stadium was playing in an actual regular-season game. Dan Huff of Waterloo Schools said he contacted Smith, who told Huff that he made it all the way to the final cuts before deciding to retire after suffering his third or fourth career concussion.
As far as Kim Jones, Waterloo Schools was honoring those individuals who graduated from a Waterloo public school — East West, Central and Waterloo Orange. Jones, who graduated from Columbus in 1971 and then played at Colorado State, did play four seasons with New Orleans carrying the ball 26 times for 80 yards.
He also caught four passes for 33 yards.
Q: Why were there no celebrity birthdays listed in the Aug. 21 paper?
A: Occasionally the “jump” from front page articles eats up the space normally allotted to birthdays.
Q: Rumor has it the Kimball Ridge building on the corner of Kimball and Ridgeway owned by MercyOne will be torn down this fall and CVS is coming in? Is this true? What will they be doing with the wellness center and the outpatient physical therapy area?
A: MercyOne has the building listed for sale. It has not sold as of the answering of this question. MercyOne said no plans are in place at this time.
Q: China has to pay a tariff for everything they buy from this country. What does the U.S. do with this money, and how much money does this come to every year? Also, how much does the U.S. pay to China in tariffs?
A: China has retaliated against U.S. tariffs by imposing its own tariffs on imports from the United States, so the Chinese government takes in the taxes on U.S. goods paid by Chinese importers. The tariffs imposed by the U.S. on Chinese goods are not paid by the Chinese government or companies in China. They are paid by importers of Chinese goods — usually U.S. companies. Importers routinely pass the costs of tariffs on to customers, for the most part manufacturers and consumers in the United States. As of July 24, the U.S. has collected more than $22 billion in tariffs from companies importing goods from China. In May, a study from the Federal Reserve found tariffs in effect could cost the average family $831 a year. Tariff revenue ostensibly goes into the U.S. Treasury. But since the administration has already committed to $28 billion in bailouts to cover farm losses from the trade war, there may not be a lot of tariff revenue leftover.
Q. Is the “Worst Cooks in America” TV show scripted or are those people really that bad as cooks?
A. The Food Network and the recruits all say the abysmal cooking is real. That said, we suspect the show’s producers strongly encourage the incompetence.
