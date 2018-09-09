Q. Regarding the “The Story of Us” insert on Aug. 26 -- what were the names of the two clarinetists on page 3 in the picture of the University of Northern Iowa faculty and pep band? There was also a picture of McLellan's on East Fourth. What did they sell at this store and how long were they there?
A. We don't have the names, unfortunately. We included names in photo captions when they were available. McLellan's is listed as a variety five and dime store in old Courier clippings. The store first shows up in the paper in the early 1940s, and it closed at the beginning of 1965.
Q. Who owns the John Deere Supervisors Club? Are they going to be putting it up for sale?
A. It is owned by Deere and Co. Emails sent to the company spokesperson asking about its future use were not answered.
Q. Did Cedar Falls ever give instructions on how to drive through a roundabout?
A. Yes. The Currents magazine had several articles with information. The city also held a “how to” on driving roundabouts event in June 2016. Finally, several community outreach activities occurred such as a booth at several local events and presentations to service clubs. If you are interested in information, contact Stephanie Sheetz at the city of Cedar Falls, 268-5151.
Q. Due to the reported success of Sturgis Falls this summer has the committee paid back some of the loans given to them by the city of Cedar Falls? If so, what is the current balance they owe?
A. Yes, Sturgis Falls has made its loan payments for the past two consecutive years, which brings the balance they owe to the city to $45,000.
Q. What are they building in Cedar Falls where the old Broom Factory used to be?
A. A Hampton Inn hotel is under construction.
Q. Why were Hoover, Orange and West High excluded from the free lunch program when practically all the other schools are included?
A. Every building in Waterloo Community Schools except the three mentioned and Kingsley Elementary School qualify to offer all their students free meals under the Community Eligibility Provision of the federal Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act. Qualification is based on the number of students eligible for free meals by direct state certification or categorical eligibility instead of by income applications. Some examples of eligibility cited by the district’s food service manager in a past story are if a family receives government assistance such as food stamps, cares for foster children or is homeless. Forty percent of students must qualify at a school for it to participate. In order to have sufficient federal reimbursement to fully fund the program, though, a combined 62.5 percent student eligibility is needed.
Q. What day will Hudson School start this year?
A. Hudson Community School District started classes Aug. 23, which was the earliest day schools could start this year under state law.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
