Q: Regarding “Recycling plan hits resistance” What does “city leaders were unable this week to chart a course for the city’s foundering recycling program” mean? Can you explain foundering in regards to the topic?
A: Foundering is another word that means “failing” or “collapsing.” Waterloo’s recycling program was foundering because no companies were willing to take the items being collected in the curbside program unless the city switched to separate yard waste and recycling containers. Without a processing plant, the program would have failed. City Council members in back-to-back meetings were unable to decide what to do about the problem. It should be noted the caller is referencing an older article. Council members ultimately made a decision to outsource the curbside recycling program to a private contractor.
Q: Does Channel 28 KFXA have any intentions to work with DirecTV to reconnect service?
A: There doesn’t appear to be much movement there. According to the station: “The re-transmission agreement with DirecTV to carry the station expired March 31st and after several extensions DirecTV and the station were not able to reach an agreement that allows for further carriage of the station. Our station provided an unconditional extension offer earlier in the week, which DirecTV rejected. The station regrets the inconvenience this will cause to DirecTV subscribers who want to continue to watch the extremely popular programming that airs on the station. The station wishes to remind these subscribers that numerous other means exist for receiving the station, including, Dish Network and local cable TV providers. The station suggests that you contact DirecTV by calling them at 1-800-531-5000, or through their website (www.att.com/contactus/mobile/digitaltv/directv.html), via Facebook (www.facebook.com/directv) or on Twitter (twitter.com/DIRECTV) and let them know you want them to continue to carry this station.”
Q: Kansas has 105 counties and Iowa has 99 counties. Are there any other states that have that many counties? How long did it take Iowa to have all the counties?
A: Texas beats us all with 254 counties, followed by Georgia with 159, Virginia with 133, Kentucky with 120, Missouri with 114, Kansas, then Illinois with 102 counties. Rhode Island and Delaware come in at the bottom of the list with five and three counties, respectively. Humboldt County was Iowa’s last to be recognized, in 1857. Iowa did briefly have 100 counties — there was Bancroft County, in north-central Iowa, north of Kossuth. But it had lots of marshes and wetlands and few settlers, and in 1855 Bancroft was eliminated and the land given to Kossuth County; that’s why Kossuth is bigger than all its neighbors.
Q: What was the name of the most recent female race car driver that died? Also, what were her parents’ names?
A: Jessi Combs died Aug. 27 in Oregon. Her parents were Jamie Combs and Nina Darrington.
