Q: What are they building in front of Peet Junior High School?
A: They are installing a portable classroom building.
Q: Do hummingbirds go south for the winter? If so, when? Should I stop feeding them now?
A: According to Joel Haack with the Prairie Rapids Audubon Society, “Hummingbirds do fly south for the winter. I’d encourage you to continue to leave your hummingbird feeders out through the second week in October. The birds will migrate when they’re ready, and they’ll need energy (food) for their journey. Other hummingbirds will also travel through the Cedar Valley on their way south and will benefit from the food as well.”
Q: How does Central Rivers AEA track their employees’ work schedule and work location? There are consultants that work from home more than 50 percent of the time instead of being in their assigned school buildings.
A: Spokeswoman Beth Strike responded: “Central Rivers AEA staff members maintain a calendar indicating their location each day. During the summer months when schools are out of session, most staff members are on a limited contract but may work more of those hours remotely.”
Q: I see Superintendent Jane Lindaman is getting another raise. How high can her salary go? Where does the money come from for her salary?
A: Her salary is set by the Board of Education, so it decides her salary level. Waterloo Community Schools has a line item in its general fund budget for administration which includes her salary. District general fund revenues come from a combination of local property taxes and state funding.
Q: Cedar Falls Schools gave their superintendent a 2.5% salary/benefit hike, why did Waterloo give 6% to their school superintendent?
A: Each school district is overseen by an independent voter-elected board, which their superintendent reports directly to. The individual boards set their superintendent’s salary, so there is no relation between what the two boards do on such decisions. Waterloo’s Board of Education takes an approach different than Cedar Falls and other Iowa school districts. They set Superintendent Jane Lindaman’s salary based on a pay for performance scale. The board creates goals for 42 metrics having to do with various student achievement measures, teacher retention, staff development, financial indicators and more. Sixty-six percent of the metric goals were achieved this year, a higher percentage than in past years. As a result, Lindaman received her highest percentage raise during the time she has led the district.
Q: What is a phone number for KWVI in Waverly?
A: We couldn’t find a local number. The station is part of the American Family Radio network; the office number there is (662) 844-8888.
