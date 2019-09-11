Q. James Walsh is listed in the paper with the Irish Fest, VGM and JSA Development. What is his background and schooling?
A. Walsh was born in Chicago and attended the University of Illinois before earning a law degree from Loyola University in 1975. He eventually became a partner in the Clark, Butler, Walsh & Hamann Law Firm in Waterloo. He served as the city attorney in Waterloo from 1992 to 2014. Walsh was an original investor in VGM and Associates, which later became the VGM Group. He is currently board chairman for the VGM Group. Walsh founded JSA Development, which has invested millions of dollars over the years renovating and leasing downtown office, retail and residential units. He is president of the Cedar Valley Irish Cultural Association, which started the annual Iowa Irish Fest in 2007.
Q. At Commercial and Sixth Street, there is an overgrown vacant lot. Who owns that lot?
A. Dolly James 2 LLC owns the former Flea Market Building site, and it is planning to construct a mixed-use building there in the future.
Q. How many Waterloo homes were sold at the county tax sale each of the last 12 months?
A. Zero. Homes are not sold at tax sales. Bidders are buying tax sale certificates, which means they are paying the delinquent taxes owed on a particular property. The actual owner then is responsible to pay back the certificate holder. If the owner fails the pay the certificate holder, the certificate holder eventually can begin legal action to get title to the property.
Q. What procedure do I have to go through to get 10 acres of agricultural ground moved to a residential classification, such as the one on Dysart Road?
A. Rezoning requests for land in rural Black Hawk County must be filed in the city of Waterloo Planning and Zoning Office. Those requests then go to the county Planning and Zoning Board for a recommendation and public hearing. The final decision on whether to rezone the land is made by the county Board of Supervisors.
You have free articles remaining.
Q. How can Fareway near Thunder Ridge refuse to take returns bottles and cans they sell for a deposit?
A. Stores are required to redeem deposit containers they sell or they must post a notice indicating a nearby redemption center.
Q. There was a TV comedy in the late '80s or early '90s with John Larroquette, based in a St. Louis train station. Do you know the name of that series? Who else did it star? When was it on?
A. It was just called "The John Larroquette Show," and it was on from 1993-96. Larroquette played a recovering alcoholic who got a job managing a bus station. Some of the other main actors were Liz Torres, Chi McBride and Daryl Mitchell.
Q. What business is going in across from Kwik Star on Highway 58 and Ridgeway in Cedar Falls?
A. It is the new Fleet Farm retail center.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.