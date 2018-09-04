Q: Which one of our presidents said, “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time”? And why did he say this?
A: It’s often attributed to President Abe Lincoln, although there’s no proof he ever said it. A 1904 book, “Abe Lincoln’s Yarns and Other Stories,” written nearly 40 years after the president’s death, first claimed he said during a campaign speech, “If you once forfeit the confidence of your fellow citizens, you can never regain their respect and esteem. It is true that you may fool all the people some of the time; you can even fool some of the people all the time; but you cannot fool all of the people all the time.” Some sources attribute the saying to impresario P.T. Barnum, again without any proof.
Q: Does the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area take all recycling by rail to Cedar Rapids?
A: No. Republic Services, which does accept a portion of the material collected by the Waterloo and Cedar Falls recycling programs, takes some of the material to Cedar Rapids if it needs to be bailed and processed. Cedar Falls processes its own materials before taking them to Republic Services, so most of that material is not taken to the center in Cedar Rapids.
Q: When will the Waterloo Community Schools salaries be printed?
A: They were published July 31.
Q: I can’t find the toilet paper White Cloud. Do they still make it?
A: White Cloud is still around, but the company doesn’t list many Midwest stores carrying it. You can order it online.
Q: If Hoda Kotb has been fired by the “Today Show,” why is she still on the air so much?
A: She hasn’t been fired from the show.
Q: Why don’t you run the Doctor Gott column anymore?
A: Because he stopped writing it.
Q: What years did Governor Reynolds receive her DUI charges?
A: In 1999 and 2000.
Q: I know a man who belongs to a veterans service organization that says he is a Vietnam vet and was shot three times and exposed to Agent Orange when in fact he never was in Vietnam and was stationed in California. Who can I report him to?
A: The Supreme Court struck down the Stolen Valor Act of 2006; unless the man is making money or advancing his career it is unlikely he’ll be charged. However, informing AMVETS and other veteran organizations would be helpful. The website http://www.stolenvalor.com or the Black Hawk Veterans Affairs Office is a helpful tool for providing paper proof of military or lack of military service.
Q: How can I become a member or work for the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers?
A: Send an email to Info@CVCrimeStop.com.
Q: There is a business in Greene called Coyotes that sold antique and classic cars. Can you print their phone number?
A: Coyote Classic Cars is located at 792 N. First St. A, Greene, (641) 816-3145.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
