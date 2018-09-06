Q: What’s the best way to get to Allen Hospital from the west side of Waterloo?
A: The answer depends on where you are traveling from on the west side of Waterloo. Use Google maps if you have access to a smart phone or computer to plan a route. From Crossroads, the site recommends crossing the Cedar River at 11th Street and using Franklin Street and East Fourth Street to reach Donald Street. From the Rainbow Drive area, use U.S. 218 to Broadway Street and back east to Donald. From the Ansborough and University Avenue intersection, you can take the Conger Street bridge over the Cedar, turn north on Burton Avenue and then east on Parker Street back to U.S. 63 north.
Q: What’s going to happen with the old House of Hope on Walnut Street?
A: We assume you are asking about the House of Hope property at 306 Walnut and not the former transitional housing property at 222 Walnut, which has been torn down. House of Hope is using 222 Walnut for a new program called Pillars, which provides transitional housing and a support system for young women aging out of foster care.
Q: Is it true if you are putting your house up for sale and have dying ash trees in your yard you have to cut those down before you can put it up for sale?
A: Local real estate agents and Waterloo city officials said there is no such requirement. That said, some real estate sales contracts now include disclosure forms adding ash trees as something the buyer should be notified about, just like mold, water issues or radon.
Q: The city has a 1 percent tax for street improvements. Who can I call to see if it is being used properly?
A: You could go to City Hall and get records of expenses charged to the 1 percent local option sales tax. You may have to pay fees for copying those records. The city of Waterloo has a sales tax oversight committee, which meets periodically and reviews how the city spends the money. You can contact members of the committee or request to be notified of upcoming meetings to attend by contacting the Waterloo Engineering Department.
Q: Local rumors have it that we don’t have enough air traffic at the Waterloo terminal to justify a continuation of air traffic controllers, and there is a strong chance we will be losing our tower operators. Is this true?
A: Officials at the FAA tower in Waterloo said they have received no notice or indication of possible reductions in staff or services. Something like that would take years to happen and would involve discussions at the federal level in advance.
Q: When did the media start using “POTUS” and “FLOTUS” to refer the president and the first lady?
A: According to Merriam-Webster, “POTUS” — President of the United States — began as an abbreviation used by telegraphic code operators in the 1890s. SCOTUS — Supreme Court of the United States — appeared even earlier, in 1879. FLOTUS — First Lady of the United States — appeared in the 1980s, and may have originated as the Secret Service code name for Nancy Reagan. The use of both terms has exploded since then, perhaps due to movies and TV shows like “The West Wing.”
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
