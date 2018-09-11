Q: How many dogs can a resident have in a single-family dwelling in Tripoli?
A: The city of Tripoli does not have an ordinance limiting the number of dogs a person can have. However, the mayor said he is not aware of anyone who has more than a couple of dogs in town.
Q: Who authorized payment to fight the wind turbines that are in dispute near the city of Fairbank? What was the cost to the city of Fairbank to fight the wind turbines?
A: The Fairbank City Council voted Oct. 26, 2015, to proceed with litigation and has spent approximately $20,000 to date. The city and a group of private property owners, who filed their own suit, have won every legal battle related to the opposition to the turbines so far.
Q: Regarding the story on tax rates in Iowa and how Waterloo ranks 12th in value of all property, where does Cedar Falls rank?
A: Waterloo is Iowa’s fifth-most populous city but has the 12th largest taxable value. Cedar Falls is the 13th most populous city but has the 14th largest taxable value.
Q: How is the population of a college town, such as Cedar Falls, determined?
A: Here’s how the Pew Research Center explained it after the most recent census: “The 2010 Census operates on the idea that people should be counted at their usual address. According to census rules, people should be counted at a residence if they:
- Live or stay at the residence most of the time; OR
- Stayed there on April 1, 2010, and had no permanent place to live; OR
- Stay at the residence more time than any other place they might live or stay.
That means most college students should be counted at their college address, either on campus or off campus. They should be counted at their parents’ home only if they live and sleep there most of the year.”
Q: Why does Aldi’s charge 25 cents to get a shopping cart?
A: Here’s what the company says: “The shopping cart rental system is one of many Aldi efficiencies that enable us to keep our prices so low. New customers may be surprised by the simple, yet innovative, cart rental system and usually come to appreciate its many benefits. Not only do customers get their deposit back, there are no stray carts taking up space in the parking lot or causing dents to cars. By not having to hire someone to police the shopping carts, we are able to pass the savings on to our customers.”
Q: Our maple tree is already dropping leaves; some are green. Is there something wrong with it?
A: According to ISU Extension: “Trees drop their leaves early for a variety of reasons, including being infested with insects or diseases. Pests like scales, mites and white flies can also cause early defoliation. Also, some trees are just not suited to our hot summers. If the premature defoliation is a rare occurrence, the tree should survive with no problems. However, early leaf drop that occurs year after year may ultimately weaken the tree and reduce tree survival. For now, just enjoy the early fall.”
