Q: Is there a new junkyard starting across from the golf course on Newell Street?

A: A property in the 1300 block of Newell Street has been cited for code violations and was scheduled to go to court. The city has not approved a salvage yard license in that area.

Q: Who are the two funny guys on the Sonic commercials?

A: Those are actors and comedians T.J. Jagodowski and Peter Grosz.

Q: When is the intersection of West Ninth and Washington by Kwik Star going to be striped?

A: The city is planning to have the city-owned portion of the intersection painted by the end of October, according to the Waterloo Traffic Operations Department.

Q: Can the public request a drug test for elected city officials in Iowa?

A: You can ask for whatever you want. However, there is nothing that requires an elected official to submit to a drug test in Iowa because a member of the public requests it.

Q: Who can address the problem of grass growing through the cracks in sidewalks in Waterloo, which is a tripping hazard, if code enforcement isn’t checking this?

A: The Waterloo Engineering Department oversees public sidewalk issues.

Q: Who owns the old brownstone building downtown? What are their plans for it?

A: We can’t answer this without more information, notably an address.

Q: What is the phone number and address of the Republican Party office in Waterloo?

A: The Black Hawk County Republican headquarters is at 910 Decathlon Drive. in Waterloo. Their number is (319) 233-2183.

Q: What is the average age span to be considered a puppy?

A: It depends, says Dr. Garrett Knudson of Den Herder Veterinary Hospital in Waterloo. “A puppy becomes sexually mature at approximately 6 months. For feeding purposes, we recommend that a puppy be transitioned to an adult diet at approximately 1 year. Behaviorally, a pup may not be considered mature until they are 1 to 2 years old. Some, even later than that.”

Q: What did Jan-Michael Vincent die of?

A: The official cause of death was cardiac arrest, according to news reports.

Q: Did Matt Lauer die?

A: No.

Q: Where can I write Jimmy Kimmel?

A: Send mail for Kimmel to “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” 6834 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90028.

Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.

