Q: Kelly O’Donnell is an NBC correspondent. Can you print her background? Is she related to journalist Norah O’Donnell?
A: O’Donnell, 54, was born in Ohio, graduated from Northwestern University in Illinois and started her career at WJW TV in Cleveland before joining NBC. She and Norah O’Donnell are not related, according to the network.
Q: Can you print the dates and times the Vikings football games this year?
A: The complete NFL schedule ran on page D3 of the Courier on Sunday, Aug. 11.
Q: What is the planned opening date for the new Farm Fleet in Cedar Falls?
A: The store is Fleet Farm, not Farm Fleet. Officials said in August the store will open in November. They are in the hiring process now.
Q: Why is the sign for Paulson Park on Rachael by Lou Henry School gone? Is it no longer a park?
A: The area formerly known as Paulson Park was on property owned by Waterloo Community Schools. The site has never been owned or leased by the city of Waterloo. When the new elementary school was built, the area was fenced in and additional play equipment was constructed. The area is now considered to be part of the Lou Henry Hoover School campus.
Q: I am 79 years old and have lived in Waterloo all my life, own a home, pay taxes and am now in the process of selling that home. In the meantime I have established residency at the Western Home in Cedar Falls. What do I do regarding voter registration? Do I keep it as is until I sell my home? Can you advise what I should do?
A: Residents who have moved into care facilities but still own their previous home are allowed to choose which address they want to use for voting purposes. If you sell your Waterloo home you would need to change your registration to the Western Home address.
Q: Regarding Shaulis Road, which is going to be utilized for the new theme park across from the water park: Will the city widen, improve and extend the access to the new theme park?
A: The city intends to improve the road and has applied for a $5 million Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy grant to help pay for it. The scope of improvements to be made is still under study.
Q: Who were the members of the board of supervisors in 2009? Who would have voted for the gun shooting range for Tony Thompson back then?
A: The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in October 2009 to approve a lease for the sheriff’s office to operate a training center at the quarry near Raymond. Members of the board then were Tom Little, Craig White, John Miller, Frank Magsamen and Scott Jordan.
Q: What is the phone number to call the director of Community Planning and Development?
A: Waterloo Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson works in the Planning and Zoning Department. The office phone number is (319) 291-4366.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
