Q: There was a radio report that the government in Finland has fallen, but I didn’t read any AP stories in newspapers. Why wasn’t this reported on?
A: Finland’s government dissolved in March after Prime Minister Juha Sipila resigned over failed plans to reform the health care system. Social Democratic Party chair Antti Rinne, 56, was sworn in as prime minister June 6 to lead Finland’s 75th government. The Social Democratic Party is described as left of center.
Q: Where can I write the Screaming Orphans Irish band?
A: Send email through the band’s website at https://screamingorphans.com.
Q: What did the actor Tony Dow, known as Wally on “Leave it to Beaver,” do after the show in personal and professional life?
A: After the show he continued as an actor for a time, and also worked in construction and home building. He’s been a sculptor for quite a while — working in wood and bronze. He lives near Santa Monica, California, with his wife and is a father and grandfather.
Q: What has happened to ABC reporters Linzie Janis, Kayna Whitworth and Abbie Boudreau?
A: Janis left ABC to work in corporate communications and marketing. Whitworth recently has been on maternity leave. Boudreau is still a correspondent for “Good Morning America” and has started Sockabu, a baby and children’s sock company.
Q: Regarding the beer gardens in downtown Waterloo: Does the city make the bar owners clean up their sidewalks of cigarette butts?
A: Property owners are expected to keep their sidewalks clean. Patrons are expected not to litter.
Q: We are seeing more motorized modes of transportation, such as carts, scooters, etc. on our streets. Must both the driver and equipment be licensed and insured?
A: A moped, or motorized scooter, requires the driver to be licensed. The moped must be licensed and insured. There are only a few exceptions in Iowa law to the requirement that motorized vehicles need to be licensed to operate on public roadways.
Q: I know there’s an old line about someone leaving in a huff, or a minute and a huff. Where is that from?
A: It’s one of Groucho Marx’s classic lines from “Duck Soup”: “You can leave in a taxi. If you can’t get a taxi, you can leave in a huff. If that’s too soon, you can leave in a minute and a huff.”
Q: A few years ago a bridge south of Dunkerton on Canfield Road was replaced with a box culvert. That area is in terrible shape now. Do they plan to fix it?
A: The Iowa Department of Transportation noted it is aware of the settlement that has taken place at the box culvert. It is monitoring the situation and will address the issue as needed.
Q: After a will has gone to a lawyer, gone through probate and been settled, how long does the executor have to keep papers regarding the estate?
A: It’s wise to keep them for at least seven years, according to the information we found.
