Q: What city official can be contacted to have a neighbor with a dead ash tree in his yard taken down that is partially on my property?
A: Contact the Waterloo Forestry Department at 291-4370 to discuss the situation.
Q: Has actress Asia Argento been charged with sexual assault on a minor? (In August 2018, The New York Times detailed allegations that Argento sexually assaulted another male actor in 2013 when he was 17 and she was 37; Argento denied the allegations). If not, what is the status on that?
A: No charges have been filed, as of the day this was received.
Q: Are Keith and Kristyn Getty going to be at the Irish Fest next year?
A: The entertainment lineup hasn’t been announced yet.
Q: Where can I write TMZ’s Harvey Levin?
A: Send mail to TMZ News, 4712 Admiralty Way, Suite 700, Marina del Rey, CA 90292.
Q: How old is Abby Finkenauer who is running for Congress?
A: She is 29.
Q: Do England’s roundabouts go clockwise or counter clockwise?
A: They usually go clockwise. In Swindon, England, though, there is the “Magic Roundabout,” described as a ring junction consisting of five mini-roundabouts arranged around a sixth central anticlockwise roundabout. It’s been voted the fourth scariest junction in Britain.
Q: Are Iowans 80 and older required to report for jury duty?
A: Under Iowa law, the only mention of the age of potential jurors is they have to be at least 18 years old. People can ask the court to take their age into consideration and request to be excused, but that’s not automatic.
Q: To whom do we report a dirty nursing home?
A: Talk to the Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals, Health Facilities Division, Lucas State Office Building, 321 E. 12th St., Des Moines 50319-0083.
Q: What is the contact information for the church who councils addicts? They were passing out fliers at the Walmart.
A: Walmart couldn’t help us, and we checked with a few churches and the Eastside Ministerial Alliance and didn’t find an answer. If any reader knows what church that was, call us at 234-3566 and we’ll update this.
Q: Who is the author of “Soapdish” in the Courier? How can I call or write them?
A: Send mail to writer Nancy M. Reichardt, Andrews McMeel for United Feature Syndicate, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.
Q: Has Kmart closed in Oelwein? If open, what is their address and phone number?
A: Earlier this summer Kmart said the Oelwein store was expected to close by mid-October. For now, the store is at 2105 S. Frederick Ave., and the number is (319) 283-4931.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
