Q: What is an email address for Sean Hannity on Fox News?
A: Send email through his website at hannity.com.
Q: I told my friend that if English was good enough for Jesus, it should be good enough for everybody else, and everyone should have to speak it. He said Jesus didn’t speak English. Then how can we read his words in English in the Bible?
A: You really think it’s likely a Jewish man in the Middle East 2,000 years ago was speaking English? You can read the Bible in English the same way people in France can read it in French and people in Korea can read it in Korean: The Bible has been translated into more than 600 languages. The Old Testament was written largely in Hebrew, with a few passages in Aramaic — Jesus’ native language, scholars say — and the New Testament was written in Greek.
Q: How old does a cat or dog have to be to reproduce?
A: With dogs, it depends on the breed — smaller breeds mature faster than larger ones. But with most male dogs, they are fertile after 6 months and reach maturity at 12 to 15 months or so. With female dogs it can be from 6 months to about 18 months, according to the American Kennel Club. For cats, it’s usually by 6 months or so.
Q: Which state has the most benefits for a disabled veteran?
A: There’s not one simple answer to that. Many sources point to Alaska as the most veteran-friendly state, based on the percentage of population who are veterans, the low unemployment rate for vets, lots of VA facilities and housing help. North and South Dakota also rank highly. A WalletHub study that looked at more categories found Virginia to be the best state for vets. Iowa was cited for having the most job opportunities for vets, as well as the most affordable housing.
Q: I bought 350 shares of Marinco stock more than 20 years ago. How much is it worth today?
A: According to the reference desk at the Waterloo Public Library, there have been several companies using the name Marinco between 1980 and 2000; some have changed names, been bought by other companies or gone out of business. They ask that you call them at (319) 291-4476 so they can help narrow down the possibilities.
Q: How much can you inherit in Iowa before paying taxes on it?
A: According to the Iowa Department of Revenue, “The inheritance tax law provides that a certain amount of property from the estate can pass to a recipient without being subject to tax. This is called an exemption. The amount of the exemption is based upon the relationship of the recipient or beneficiary to the decedent.” For the details, check https://tax.iowa.gov/inheritance.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
