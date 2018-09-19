Q: How do we get an absentee ballot for the November election?
A: You need to submit an absentee ballot request form to your county auditor, which must be received at least 10 days before the election. You can download the request form from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website or pick one up at your county election office.
Q: When a homeless person dies, what happens to their remains?
A: Many homeless individuals have families who take care of their burial arrangements. Iowa Code puts counties in charge of general relief programs for their indigent persons. Black Hawk County provides up to $1,000 for cremation or funeral services for persons meeting income guidelines, but death benefits from other sources to the individual are deducted first.
Q: I see Jeff Gordon has a Chevrolet dealership in Wilmington, N.C. Or is that a Hendrick outfit? How are they doing in the floods?
A: It’s a member of the Hendrick Automotive Group. According to the dealership’s Facebook page, “Hurricane Florence has had a historic impact on our community. The safety of our customers and team members remains our top priority. Jeff Gordon Chevrolet will remain closed until roadways are cleared and power is restored.”
Q: Regarding the article Sept. 5 that has to do with health insurance premiums raised for Iowa employers: What percent of this could be caused by Obamacare?
A: None. The article dealt with health insurance plans offered through private employers, not Obamacare health exchange plans. An article on page A5 of the Sept. 7 Courier stated the average 2019 premium increase for Obamacare plans was 3.6 percent in 47 states and the District of Columbia.
Q: On the Rush Limbaugh Show, Kevin Williams reported President Trump gave the military a pay raise. I thought it was reported in the paper Trump shot down the 2 percent raise for the military.
A: As reported on page A4 of the Aug. 14 Courier, on Aug. 13 the president signed a $716 billion defense policy bill that would raise military pay by 2.6 percent, the largest pay hike in nine years.
Q: Why did you show a picture on the front page of Colin Kaepernick kneeling while the national anthem is being played? It makes me sick.
A: The photo illustrated a Sept. 6 article about a poll detailing Americans’ feelings on the anthem issue.
Q: In a recent article on Mollie Tibbetts, why was it important to mention in the second paragraph that the cattle operation is owned by a prominent Republican family?
A: The day Mollie Tibbetts’ remains were found (and on subsequent days), many prominent Republicans, including President Donald Trump and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, made comments blaming her death on illegal immigration. The author of the article apparently was trying to add some perspective about a complicated issue.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
