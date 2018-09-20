Q: Did Mike Bonser, DNR officer, retire?
A: Bonser has retired from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Q: When will the Best of the Best 2018 be printed?
A: This Sunday.
Q: Is Sen. Grassley a member of the secret federalist society?
A: Perhaps the caller is referencing a June 11 event that featured Sen. Charles Grassley, sponsored by the Federalist Society’s DC Young Lawyers Chapter. The Federalist Society is an organization of conservative and libertarian lawyers seeking to promote the confirmation of conservative judges to U.S. courts. Grassley is not a member. While some might describe the group as secretive, it is not a secret society.
Q: Why do you take up space in this column with lyrics? People could Google those.
A: Some people hate the lyrics, but others have said they like them. And as readers remind us vehemently every single day, plenty of people still do not use computers.
Q: KWWL reported the flood stage of the Cedar River at more than 80 feet. Is that the depth of the water in the river?
A: No. In Cedar Falls, the river gauge was originally set relative to a spot on the front steps of the old Cedar Falls City Hall — built in the 1890s a block from Main Street. The flood stage of 88.0 feet at Cedar Falls translates to an elevation that was 12 feet below that location on the steps of the old hall. When a modern river gauge was installed, the levels weren’t changed.
Q: Did Agent Orange cause DVT in veterans?
A: It’s not one of the most common medical problems associated with Agent Orange, but that doesn’t mean there’s no link. The Veterans Administration says the diseases most often linked to Agent Orange exposure are AL amyloidosis; chronic b-cell leukemias; chloracne; diabetes mellitus type 2; Hodgkin’s disease; ischemic heart disease; multiple myeloma; non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma; Parkinson’s disease; peripheral neuropathy, early onset; porphyria cutanea tarda; prostate cancer; respiratory cancers (including lung cancer); and soft tissue sarcomas.
Q: KWWL says it’s rude not to reply within 20 minutes of getting a text message. What if you’re driving?
A: We think you’re referring to a report on a recent study done by Google that found people start to get offended about 20 minutes after sending a text and not getting an answer. Of course you shouldn’t text while you’re driving. We think you can simply explain that to people when you do respond.
Q: Regarding page A6 in the Sept. 6 issue: How did the Courier reporter happen to be in Clermont to take the picture posted with Public Safety Roundup and yet didn’t write the story with his byline?
A: The reporter’s byline was inadvertantly put on that picture as he brought the photo into our computer system. The picture was taken and provided by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, and was identified correctly in our online version of the story. The Courier regrets the error.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
