Q: Where can we send a condolence or memorial to Celia Barquin Arozamena?
A: The Iowa State women’s golf team has set up a memorial fund to be used to honor her memory and to be directed to her family. Checks should be made payable to the “Remembering Celia Memorial Fund” and sent to First National Bank, 405 Fifth St., Ames 50010.
Q: Recently at Bontrager Park there was a problem where three different city trucks were there, along with a tractor, and two men were taking something out of bags and spreading it on the ground. Then on Labor Day two guys were in the rain checking on something in the park. What is going on at the park?
A: A sanitary sewer overflowed due to excessive groundwater infiltrating the mains.
Q: Are paper clips permitted on the material being shredded at the Veridian shred day?
A: Yes. According to the company that handles the shredding, On-Site Information Destruction, “you may include any color or type of paper as well as paper clips, staples, rubber bands, labels and file tabs. Our machines will process all fasteners so there is no need to remove them.”
Q: What was the cost for the Rambo vehicle with the Waterloo police?
A: The city of Waterloo didn’t pay anything to get the vehicle. It was provided by Gatso USA, which receives $36 for each citation paid for speeding violations Rambo catches.
Q: Can brown paper grocery bags be recycled?
A: Yes. Most recycling programs accept brown paper bags in the cardboard recycling bins.
Q: Waterloo school bus drivers can collect unemployment during the summer months. Why doesn’t Cedar Falls allow their school bus drivers to collect unemployment since they don’t pull extra money out of their paychecks to get them through the summer months?
A: Decisions about eligibility for unemployment benefit are made by Iowa Workforce Development, said Cedar Falls Community Schools spokeswoman Janelle Darst. Historically, Iowa Workforce Development has considered bus drivers who are employed by a school district and who have a reasonable assurance of re-employment in the subsequent school year to be ineligible for benefit when school is not in session. Employees in the Cedar Falls district who wish to allocate a portion of each pay check during the school year to make funds available at their financial institution during the summer may make such arrangements on an individual basis by working with payroll. Waterloo Community Schools does not employ bus drivers, the transportation service is outsourced to an independent provider.
Q: I never heard any information about Aretha Franklin’s mother — can you tell us some?
A: Her mother, Barbara, was a pianist and singer who died when Aretha was only 9.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
