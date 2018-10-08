Q: Several years ago we were threatened by a government agency that we had to bypass our basement drain and needed sump pumps to drain water outside. Is this program still in effect?
A: We assume you are talking about the city of Waterloo ordinance requiring property owners in service areas 15 and 16, not citywide, to disconnect footing drains from the sanitary sewer system or face higher sewer fees. The requirement is still in place, but the deadline for disconnections under the program was Dec. 31, 2017.
Q: How old is Joan Collins?
A: She is now 85.
Q: Waverly City Council has approved making Highway 3 (Bremer Avenue) to downtown Waverly a three-lane highway. Where on Bremer Avenue will the three lanes start?
A: Between Eighth Street N.E. and 20th Street N.W.
Q: How can I fact check some of the political commercials?
A: We found many articles by Iowa newspapers and TV stations fact checking various political commercials online, but no comprehensive source.
Q: Did Trump ever release any of his tax information?
A: No.
Q: Regarding the city using the Jeep to hand out speeding tickets. In any other states I’ve been in where cameras are being used there is a sign beforehand saying “traffic camera in operation.” How does Waterloo get by not doing this?
A: Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka said such signs are not required by law. However, the city is in the process of posting signs at several entrances to the city.
Q: Why did Iowa have four home games in a row?
A: That is how head coach Kirk Ferentz and director of athletics Gary Barta set it up, and it worked out with Iowa’s annual Cy-Hawk game with Iowa State being at Kinnick Stadium this season.
Q: Is the Hawkeyes Noah Fant related to the Yankees Giancarlo Stanton? They look alike.
A: No. Stanton is from Panorama City area of Los Angeles. Noah Fant was born and grew up in Omaha, the son of Kathy and Willie.
Q: I see Iowa State is playing Incarnate Word. Where is this school?
A: The University of the Incarnate Word is in San Antonio, Texas.
Q: Is there a Game Day store locally? The Sept. 14 Register said there was.
A: Yes, on the lower level of Crossroads Center.
Q: What year did Evelyn Miller get killed? And what was the cause of her death?
A: Evelyn Miller, 5, of Floyd, died in July 2005. She was the victim of a homicide. Casey Frederiksen was convicted in her killing and is serving two life terms in prison.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
