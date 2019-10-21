Q: If my company won’t pay me the overtime I am due, who can I contact?
A: Start with the Iowa Division of Labor — (515) 725-5619 or www.iowadivisionoflabor.gov.
Q: Was there a bowling alley and boxing arena years ago by the Electric Park?
A: Yes, there are old Courier ads for the Tavern on the Green Lanes at Electric Park from 1947 to at least 1974, as well as ads for boxing matches there.
Q: When will the Hawkeye, Cyclone and Panther basketball schedules be printed in the paper?
A: Schedules for the men’s and women’s basketball teams from all three universities are printed with the stories from their respective media days, some of which have already taken place and some of which are yet to come. UNI’s schedule ran in Friday’s paper.
Q: Who were the principals at Roosevelt Elementary School in Waterloo in the 1950s?
A: It was Jack Heifner until 1957, according to old Courier clips, then Richard Bell.
Q: Are Lake Superior agates present in Iowa? How were they formed? Where are they most common?
A: According to geology sites, the Lake Superior agates can be found in a band from northern Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, through Iowa and into small parts of Missouri, Nebraska and Kansas, although they seem to be most common in Minnesota. They were formed more than a billion years ago as lava flowed through in the area now known as Lake Superior. As the lava cooled, air pockets filled with mineral-rich water, depositing layers of quartz that hardened to form agates. Ancient glaciers gradually moved the agates south.
Q: I know someone who is using her late father’s handicapped parking sticker. Who at the state do I report this to?
A: Contact the Office of Vehicle & Motor Carrier Services at the Iowa Department of Transportation, P.O. Box 9278, Des Moines 50306-9278; or vscusto@iowadot.us.
Q: When animals are fitted with a microchip to help identify them, where is that chip implanted?
A: In dogs and cats, a veterinarian implants the microchip under the skin at the back of the neck between the shoulder blades, according to the American Kennel Club. The microchip, about the size of a grain of rice, is implanted using a needle.
Q: How do I get a copy of my birth certificate?
A: There are a couple of ways. Contact the Iowa Department of Public Health, Bureau of Health Statistics, Lucas Office Building, 321 E. 12th St., Des Moines 50319-0075, or check https://idph.iowa.gov for details. Cost is $20. You can also go to the recorder’s office in the county courthouse in the county where you were born. You probably need to check with that office to see exactly what their procedure is.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
