Q: Has the bladder dam by the Park Avenue bridge been fixed? If fixed, why haven’t they inflated it?
A: No it has not been repaired. Also, the dam isn’t inflated during the fall and winter months even when it is in good repair.
Q: What octane is the gasoline E15?
A: It typically has an octane rating of 88, according to the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.
Q: A few years ago they were going to build a bypass in Dubuque from Highway 20 to 61. Has this been started or completed?
A: The Southwest Arterial bypass in Dubuque is under construction and currently planned to be open to traffic next summer.
Q: Is it a conflict of interest to award a public bid for a street construction project to a city employee as the city of Gilbertville did on Sept. 3? Since the employee is full-time will he be doing it on city time with city equipment?
A: It is not a conflict of interest. Quotes received from a business owned by a city employee are received first and the other quotes are received after. In this case two other quotes were received and the City Council approved the low quote. City officials said the employee will not be doing the work on city time and will not be using city equipment.
Q: How many lots has the city of Gilbertville sold in their Bosco Heights Second Addition, and what has been the purchase price for those lots?
A: The city of Gilbertville does not own and is not selling any lots in Bosco Heights Second Addition. Those lots are being developed privately by B & B Builders and Aspro Inc. Only one lot sale had been recorded by the end of September. It was for $54,000.
Q: In the annual Best of the Best in local business, why wasn’t there a category for tree service?
A: Tree Service has never been brought up as a suggested category for Best of the Best. We can review categories for the 2020 publication with our advertising department.
Q: Does any store in Waterloo or Cedar Falls carry all the Hallmark ornaments, such as the Mischievous Kitten? I’ve tried Kohl’s and they don’t carry it.
A: According to the company website, the nearest full Hallmark stores are As You Like It in Grundy Center, Meyer Pharmacy in Waverly and Amy’s Hallmark on Collins Road in Cedar Rapids. You can also order the ornaments directly from www.hallmark.com.
Q: In 2020 will you need the Real ID in order to enter a Social Security office?
A: You’ll need the REAL ID to enter any federal facility that requires you to show an ID. It’s our understanding that’s not currently required at Social Security offices.
