Q: Are the debates scheduled with the Cedar Falls Lions Club on Oct. 22 and the Cedar Falls Rotary on Oct. 30 open to the public?
A: The Lions Club meeting where Walt Rogers and Dave Williams will discuss their views is open to the public. Several rules exist. Questions may be asked only by club members. Also no political materials are allowed or allowed to be distributed. The talk will begin at approximately 12:20 pm. The Cedar Falls Rotary Club debate will be for club members and those invited only.
Q: Being actively engaged in farming, why isn’t it a conflict of interest for Senator Grassley when voting on a farm bill?
A: Some people think it is. The Environmental Working Group reported in December that Grassley received $367,763 in disaster, corn, soybean and oat commodity subsidies over 21 years. Craig Cox, who leads the Environmental Working Group’s agriculture and natural resources efforts, told the Des Moines Register: “Some of the folks making important decisions about the shape of farm subsidies benefit directly from those decisions.” Grassley’s office responded that the Iowa Republican “receives no special treatment compared to any other farmer.”
Q: On the Oct. 16 front page is a picture of a white crane. Is this actually a crane or an egret?
A: As best as we can tell from online birding sources, we incorrectly called it a white crane. It is actually a great egret. They are in the same family as herons and share the “S” curved neck and longer bill and have dark legs. Our apologies for the misidentification.
Q: Where can I write Sen. Lindsey Graham?
A: Write in care of 290 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20510.
Q: Why aren’t women allowed to hunt geese in the Evansdale park?
A: We assume the caller is commenting on the print headline for that story, “Men allowed to hunt geese in Evansdale park,” which was not meant to be read as gender exclusionary. Evansdale Mayor Doug Faas said anyone can express an interest in goose hunting at City Hall. The two men allowed to hunt geese in Deerwood Park as approved in the latest resolution were chosen simply because they’ve hunted geese there before.
UPDATE
An answer in the Oct. 14 Call the Courier provided an incorrect contact name to learn more about a GPS unit that was shown at the Jake Wilson Wandering & Safety Event at the Waterloo Fire Station Sept. 18. To learn more, contact Deputy Joe Stafford at the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, 291-2587 ext. 5032.
More information can be obtained at www.bhcso.org. From the website, click on the Community Tab at the top of the page. The program is known as LOST—Loved Ones Safe Together. This is for people with conditions that are prone to wandering. The LOST program is voluntary and will assist vulnerable citizens during times of crisis and emergency. One of the protection devices utilizes tracking technology. You may also download the brochure or LOST program profile sheet and mail to the Sheriff’s Office, 225 E. Sixth St., Waterloo, IA 50703.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public
Library.
