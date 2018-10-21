Q: How long has the Irish or Scottish kilt been around? What is the significance of the different colors?
A: The kilt comes from the Highlands of Scotland; it evidently evolved from wraps or blankets that were draped and belted and worn as garments. Scottish history sites say the kilt dates at least to the 1600s. Historically, the different tartans — plaids — used for kilts — often represented different clans or areas. As far as we can tell, there’s not much meaning to different colors in modern kilts.
Q: What is the oldest church building in Black Hawk County?
A: According to Tim Kuhlmann of the Cedar Valley Historical Society, it’s probably the building at 1043 Columbia. It was first built in 1858 as a school and bought by the Waterloo Reorganized Church of LDS in 1920 — its address then was 403 W. Parker. It was later bought by the Foursquare Church and then was St. John’s Church of First Born. It was sold again in 2017 and is no longer a church.
Q: When a retired military man dies, does his retirement pension stop or does his widow still receive it?
A: It stops, but he can set up a plan to provide for his wife. According to the Department of Defense, “Military retired pay stops upon death of the retiree. The Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP) allows a retiree to ensure, after death, a continuous lifetime annuity for their dependents. The annuity which is based on a percentage of retired pay is called SBP and is paid to an eligible beneficiary. It pays your eligible survivors an inflation-adjusted monthly income. A military retiree pays premiums for SBP coverage upon retiring. ... The premiums are partially funded by the government and the costs of operating the program are absorbed by the government, so the average premiums are well below the cost for a conventional insurance policy.” Check https://militarypay.defense.gov for details.
Q: What will the salary be for Brett Kavanaugh?
A: The annual salary for associate justices is $255,300 plus benefits.
Q: How can I find out of a relative actually served in Vietnam? He’s still alive, and the VA says I can’t check with them until he dies.
A: A couple of suggestions: Check the Veterans History Project website, run by the Library of Congress, at www.loc.gov/vets. American war vets who have been contacted or interviewed are listed there. You can also check the Vietnam Veterans Information and Search Aid site at www.vietvet.org; if you know what unit he might have served in, that would help. You can also try searching the newspaper archives from the city where he lived then — it was common to have articles listing local boys who were being sent overseas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.