Q: I don’t subscribe to the internet. I received five robocalls from Apple that there was suspicious activity noted on my iCloud account. Can you explain what iCloud is?
A: You most likely received five scam calls, whether you use the internet or not. iCloud is basically a storage space for any items you have digitally, like photos, documents and music files. If you don’t have an iCloud account — or an Apple ID — and especially if you don’t know what iCloud is anyway, these people calling you are just trying to scam you out of money. Don’t give them the satisfaction.
Q: Can you print online sources on obtaining cell phone numbers of people?
A: A lot of websites that say they can get you that information tend to make you buy subscriptions to “unlock” the data — including Spokeo, National Cellular Directory and others — and those prices can range from 99 cents to $9.99 and up. In addition, the information is not necessarily accurate. Cell phone numbers are private, not public — and thus won’t appear like you see landline numbers in a traditional phone book. Some people do post their cell phone numbers on Facebook and other places, but most people keep their profiles private, too. If you’re wanting to get a hold of someone by phone, your best bet might be to find out where they work — business phone numbers are still easy to find with a simple Google search.
Q: A City Council candidate has political signs all over town on city property. Why is this allowed?
A: Waterloo ordinance does not allow political signs on city property and the candidates know it. Sometimes people who get yard signs from candidates incorrectly place them in the right-of-way. Oftentimes we have found people complaining about yard signs on public property are not actually aware of where the property lines sit.
You have free articles remaining.
Q: Why is Waterloo spending $505,000 to have Stanley Consultants design a bridge when we already have bridges across both streets?
A: The short answer is the new bridges won’t be the same design as the old bridges. You can read the entire scope of services Stanley will be performing by looking at the contract on the city’s website.
Q: There is a mess of downed trees and wires from a storm a couple weeks ago on an area on Texas Street and along Cedar Terrace. When will that be cleaned up?
A: Waterloo Leisure Services checked out the area Oct. 10 and indicated crews will get to those items soon. Forestry crews were still picking up debris from the Sept. 9 storm event in a number of parks as well.
Update
A question in the Oct. 7 paper asked about area Hallmark stores. There is one in downtown Waterloo, the Ivy Trellis, at 200 E. Fourth St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.