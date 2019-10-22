Q: Sometime this summer, there was a doctors’ column about gallstones. Where can I find that information again?
A: It was in the July 30 paper. You can read it on our e-edition at www.wcfcourier.com, stop in and buy a copy at offices at 100 E. Fourth St., or read it at the public library.
Q: What year did the Cedar Bend Humane Society open in Waterloo? Was it always off Airline Highway?
A: The society has been in existence since 1910, according to its website. The Airline Highway site opened in 1968, and the new adoption center there was built in 2009.
Q: How is Kevin Hart doing after his accident?
A: Reports say Hart is back at work, but only for a couple of hours a day, doing his best to stay off his feet because of his back injury.
Q: In Cedar Falls for the election I noticed there are signs for Derick Rogers and also another sign that just says Rogers. Are they both for the same person?
A: Yes.
Q: Where can I write to Geraldo Rivera?
A: Send mail in care of Fox News, 1211 Avenue of the Americas, Floor 17, New York, NY 10036.
Q: Raising the flood plain in the dog track area, won’t that just put more water on the other side of Black Hawk Creek and make it harder for Hudson?
A: We are not aware of any engineering studies showing the area being filled would flood Hudson.
Q: Why does Waterloo designate the east and west side of the river when it is clearly north and south geographically?
A: It is not clearly north and south. The Cedar River runs from the northwest to the southeast. Keep in mind that when Waterloo and Cedar Falls were founded, the first settlers were traveling from the east and headed west across the country. So it’s logical they would name streets as “east” or “west” based on the side of the river crossed.
Q: Will there be a swimming pool at Byrnes Park next summer?
A: Repairs have been made to the Byrnes pool. It was filled and leak-tested this fall and should be ready for use next summer. Plans are underway to replace the pool within the next few years due to its age and condition.
Q: Is it illegal for a body shop to sell cars in front of their business on city property? Is it illegal to have those cars parked on city property?
A: A body shop can sell vehicles if they have a dealer’s license to do so. It cannot park vehicles on city property in Waterloo nor can it have vehicles for sale on the city street.
Q: Is the property at 2333 Osage Road abandoned, where grass and trees have grown up around the house?
A: No.
Q: How many employees have been terminated or walked out of city of Waterloo sanitation since Jan. 1? And how much time did each employee work in their position before terminated?
A: Three employees quit and one was fired in the sanitation department since Jan. 1. Their lengths of service before leaving were 19 years, six years, five years and 25 days respectively, per city human resources staff.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
