Q: When will the Dollar General at MLK and Idaho open?
A: An opening date has not been announced.
Q: When will the construction on University Avenue be completed?
A: The first phase between Greenhill Road to just east of Ansborough Avenue is scheduled to be finished this construction season. The second phase, between Midway Drive and Greenhill, is projected to be completed in the fall of 2020. The final phase, from Ansborough Avenue to U.S. Highway 63, is expected to be bid this winter with construction to be finished in the fall of 2020.
Q: What ice cream companies were in Waterloo during the 1940s?
A: The ones we found in old Courier ads and the city directories: Borden-Hutchinson, Potter, Puritan, Empire, Overland’s, Klondike, Melrose, Old Mill and Swift’s ice cream companies, Ideal Dairy and Potter Polar Pantry.
Q: What does it mean when they say a river is at flood stage?
A: It’s usually defined as the water level, measured by a gauge, at the point where the water threatens lives, property, commerce or travel.
Q: What causes bed bugs, and what causes them to spread and move?
A: According to the Centers for Disease Control, “Bed bugs are experts at hiding. Their slim flat bodies allow them to fit into the smallest of spaces and stay there for long periods of time, even without a blood meal. Bed bugs are usually transported from place to place as people travel. The bed bugs travel in the seams and folds of luggage, overnight bags, folded clothes, bedding, furniture, and anywhere else where they can hide. Most people do not realize they are transporting stow-away bed bugs as they travel from location to location, infecting areas as they travel.”
You have free articles remaining.
Q: Why aren’t we supposed to flush old medicines anymore?
A: Because it can end up contaminating water supplies.
Q: Do other countries like England and Russia also have federal deficits?
A: Many other countries do. According to the CIA’s World Factbook, including both the United Kingdom and Russia.
Q: Is there a treatment for bed bug bites?
A: Most disappear within a week or two, according to the Mayo Clinic, but you could try using a cortisone cream or an oral antihistamine.
Q: Are dump trucks on state highways and roadways requited to have mud flaps behind their rear wheels?
A: Not in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Q: Did the city of Cedar Falls used to have a parade on Memorial Day?
A: Yes, there are mentions of them in old articles from the 1930s to the early 2000s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.