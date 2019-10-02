Q: What city department handles street signs falling down on Park Lane?
A: The Waterloo Traffic Operations Department is responsible for street signs.
Q: Does Waterloo recycling take all plastic numbers?
A: Yes.
Q: Why is there so much loose gravel where Greenhill Road meets Rainbow Drive?
A: The potholes in the area were just patched using the city’s spray patcher. The loose gravel is swept up by the street sweepers soon after the spray patcher finishes work.
Q: Why isn’t there a pedestrian push button on the northeast corner of Ansborough and West Fourth?
A: There isn’t a sidewalk on that corner.
Q: The recent director of the Department of National Intelligence has been replaced by an acting director by the president. Is the salary for him the same?
A: The annual salary is about $213,000. We don’t see any information that it would be less for someone in an interim position.
Q: Are Target and Macy’s owned by the same corporation?
A: Yes, they have the same owner.
Q: What is the temperature in outer space?
A: According to Smithsonian magazine, the temperature in deepest outer space is an estimated minus 455°F.
Q: In Friday’s sports section on B2 you show the odds for football games on the weekend. Can you give a short explanation what the (-) number means and point totals stand for?
A: It’s pretty simple. For example, here is the line for the Middle Tennessee State-Iowa game — Middle Tenn. at Iowa (-24);52 1/2 — the -24 means for a bettor to win a bet on Iowa, the Hawkeyes would have had to win by 24 1/2 points, and Iowa won by 45. The 52 1/2 is the under/over total for the total amount of points scored by both teams. The final score was 48-3 (51 points). Therefore a bet on the over would have lost and the under bet wins.
Q: How much did the Iowa Hawkeyes pay Middle Tennessee to come play at Kinnick Stadium last weekend?
A: $1.55 million.
Q: How do I tell if an organization is legitimate and truthful when asking for donations for a political party or cause?
A: Some tips from the Better Business Bureau:
- Donate directly to the campaign office: Donations made over the phone can be valid, but to be sure you are donating directly to the campaign, donors should give either through the candidates’ official website or at a local campaign office.
- Watch for spoofed calls: Your Caller ID may say someone from Washington, D.C., or from a campaign office is contacting you, but scammers can fake this using phone number spoofing technology.
- Beware of prize offers: Just hang up on any political pollster who claims that you can win a prize for participating in a survey.
Don’t give out banking information: Political pollsters may ask for information about your vote or political affiliation, and even demographic information such as your age or race, but they don’t need your Social Security number or credit card information.
