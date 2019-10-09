Q: In the State Farm commercial with Aaron Rodgers is that his real manager?
A: No. According to a recent report by the Green Bay Press Gazette, the manager is played by actor David Haydn-Jones.
Q: Is it true the CIA is not allowed to operate in the United States but only on foreign soil?
A: As stated on the agency’s website: “The CIA’s responsibility is to collect intelligence and information overseas. ... The FBI is the government agency that investigates crimes on American soil and against American citizens abroad. The FBI is also responsible for intelligence matters in the United States, especially those directed against US citizens.”
Q: Did Bill Clinton pay any settlements to Paula Jones or Monica Lewinsky? If so, how much respectively?
A: Clinton paid an $850,000 settlement to Paula Jones without admitting liability.
Q: Has there been or will there be any legal action taken against the recipients of bribes paid by the wealthy parents to enroll their children in various universities?
A: Prosecutors filed charges against 50 people, including 33 parents and 11 collegiate coaches or athletic administrators, alleged to have used bribery and fraud to secure admission for children to 11 universities.
You have free articles remaining.
Q: If the Democratic National Committee takes away the Iowa caucuses’ first-in-the-nation status, is there any reason the Republicans can’t still have them early?
A: First of all, Iowa Democrats and the Democratic National Committee reached an agreement Sept. 20 that preserves Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status. But a cursory reading of Iowa Code seems to indicate the parties could hold their caucuses on different dates, as long as those dates are at least eight days earlier than the presidential nominating process in any other state.
Q: In your recent Iranian editorial the next to last paragraph seems a bit unclear. Is the tyrannical regime that embraces the fundamentalist Wahhabi sect Iranian or Saudi Arabia?
A: Wahhabism is Saudi Arabia’s dominant faith.
Q: Do any of the memory-improving drugs advertised on TV actually work, such as Prevagen?
A: Unfortunately, Prevagen doesn’t seem to work. Even Quincy Bioscience, the company that markets it, says in small type in its ads: “These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.” And the FDA has charged that Quincy has not disclosed more than a thousand reported adverse reactions to Prevagen including seizures, strokes, and worsening symptoms of multiple sclerosis as well as chest pains, tremors, fainting and confusion.
Q: What are MacLeod Hageman and Craig Johnson, both formerly of KWWL, now doing?
A: Hageman is now with 44News in Evansville, Ind. Johnson is head of the Iowa Academy of Science and also serves on the board for Cedar Falls Utilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.