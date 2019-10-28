Q: Is there any contact information for Facebook if we are having an issue with the site?
A: The best way to get help on Facebook is by going to https://www.facebook.com/help/ and following the on-screen instructions. Despite the proliferation of “Facebook customer support numbers” on Google, these are all scams trying to get you to send the scammers money or gift cards. Like several technology companies these days, there’s generally no telephone number to customer support — it’s all web or mobile-based FAQ boards and occasional live support chat rooms, which may feature real people or bots. Live telephone support seems to be going the way of dial-up internet.
Q: Do they still have auctions at the Centre Hall in Waverly?
A: Yes. You may see a full calendar of events at thecentrehall.com, or contact them at 352-1386 or questions@thecentrehall.com.
Q: What happened to the Dress Barn at Crossroads?
A: It’s closed, along with all 660 Dress Barn stores around the country. We ran an article in May when the company announced the closure of all of its stores.
Q: Why do you keep positioning the Sudoku puzzle on the fold? It makes it very hard to do.
A: Thanks for the heads up on this. We have notified staff to be more diligent in getting it positioned in another place.
Q: In front of the rec center are three flag poles without flags. Why?
A: We think the caller is talking about the Waterloo Center for the Arts and not the Cedar Falls Recreation Center. The rigging on the flag poles at the Center for the Arts failed and repairs were deferred pending a redesign and renovation to improve and increase capacity of the parking lot. That project is expected to begin next spring. Kent Shankle, the arts center director, noted the flag poles were installed before Young Arena was constructed across the street. Young Arena, also a city-owned property, currently maintains three flag poles flying national, state and local flags so that flags remain prominently displayed within the city’s recreation and arts district.
Q: How much does Fiat own of Chrysler?
A: According to the Fiat Chrysler website, “In early 2014, Fiat Group acquired 100% ownership in Chrysler Group, paving the way to complete the union between the two groups in both financial and technical terms. The merger of an Italian company and an American company creates a multi-national organization that operates in more than 140 countries and employs nearly 236,000 people.”
Q: Do you have to be a certain age to run for president of the United States?
A: The Constitution requires presidential candidates to be 35 years old.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
